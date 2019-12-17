 Follow Inspiration Stage “Into the Woods” Jan. 3 – 5

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Dec. 16, 2019) – Inspiration Stage is excited to present Into the Woods JR at the historic Sugar Land Auditorium, 226 Lakeview Dr., with four shows Jan. 3 – 5.

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece… and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching. The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

With a cast of 44 talented local youth, ages 10-18, Into the Woods JR runs four shows over the weekend of Jan. 3, 2020. For tickets to the following shows, visit https://inspirationstage.com/shows/into-the-woods-jr/.

Friday, Jan 3, 7:30pm

Saturday, Jan 4, 3:30pm and 7:30pm

Sunday, Jan. 5 3:30pm

Inspiration Stage will take an abbreviated version of Into the Woods JR to Sacramento for adjudication at the Junior Theatre Festival West, Feb. 7 – 9.

Inspiration Stage is a national award-winning performance arts studio located in the historic Sugar Land Auditorium at 226 Lakeview Dr. The 2019/2020 season includes ten youth productions, as well as acting and production classes. Tuition assistance is available to qualifying participants. For tickets and information, visit www.inspirationstage.com.

Photo credit: Annelea Bootle

The cast of Inspiration Stage’s Into the Woods JR. will perform the show Jan. 3 – 5 at the historic Sugar Land Auditorium, followed by an abbreviated performance for adjudication at the Junior Theatre Festival West in Sacramento Feb. 7 – 9.