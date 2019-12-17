Katy ISD Names New Principals for Elementary #43 and Fielder Elementary  

KATY [December 16, 2019] – Tonight, the Katy Independent School District Board of Trustees and Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Ken Gregorski, appointed Euberta Lucas, as principal of the District’s newest campus, Elementary #43, and Marc Kampwerth was appointed as principal of Fielder Elementary.

Mrs. Lucas holds 21 years of experience in public education, which include roles as a classroom teacher, instructional technology facilitator, instructional coach, assistant principal and principal. Lucas started her career with the Round Rock Independent School District, as a 5th grade teacher. Her first job in Katy ISD was as an instructional technology facilitator at Mayde Creek Elementary (MCE). In 2010, she became an assistant principal at MCE, then at Pattison Elementary. Her most recent position was as the principal of Creech Elementary.

“It is an honor to be a principal in Katy ISD. It is an even bigger privilege to have the opportunity to open a brand new school. I look forward to connecting with the families in the elementary #43 community,” Lucas said. “I will do my part to work hard and diligently as a team with parents, staff and students to create and nurture a learning atmosphere that exudes warmth, compassion and a growth mindset,” she added.

Lucas received her Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies and Master of Education from Tarleton State University. She obtained her Principal Certification at the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

With over 19 years of education experience, Mr. Kampwerth knew early on that he wanted to be a teacher and someone who helps shape and mold the next generation. He began his career teaching fifth through seventh grade math, science and social studies in Cy-Fair and Lamar Consolidated Independent School District. Eventually, he moved into administration and joined Katy ISD, as an assistant principal at Morton Ranch Elementary. Kampwerth enjoys every role, and most importantly, working with the students to help see them through the curriculum and instruction path in elementary and junior high.

“I am very excited to be joining the Fielder Elementary school community and learn more about the students, families and staff. I will miss Morton Ranch Elementary, as we have built a wonderful learning community,” Kampwerth said. “I am excited to start this new chapter in my career, as a Fielder Falcon.”

Kampwerth attended Southern Illinois University and received his bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. In due course, he went on to pursue a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Houston, Clear Lake.