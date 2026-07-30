KATY, TX — Drivers entering the Grand Parkway southbound from Morton Road/Morton Ranch Road must pay a toll—even when they are only traveling a short distance to Interstate 10.

TxDOT currently lists the Morton Road ramp toll at 69 cents with a toll tag or $1.04 without a tag for a two-axle vehicle. A commuter making the same trip in both directions would pay approximately $1.38 per day with a tag. View TxDOT’s current toll rates.

However, residents traveling from the Cinco Ranch area—including drivers coming from Peek Road and using Kingsland Boulevard—can enter the Grand Parkway south of I‑10 and travel north to the Katy Freeway without passing a listed toll point.

The difference exists because Morton Road connects with tolled Segment E, which begins near I‑10 and continues north toward Cypress. Kingsland Boulevard is located on the untolled approach south of the interstate. TxDOT’s official map identifies Morton, Franz and Colonial Parkway as tolled ramps but does not list Kingsland as a tolled entrance. View the official TxDOT Grand Parkway map.

Although the individual charge may appear small, the arrangement raises a reasonable community question: Should residents north of I‑10 have to pay simply to reach the interstate while residents south of I‑10 can make a similar connection for free?