Famous Athletes From Katy, Texas: Olympians, NFL and MLB Stars

From Katy to the World: Notable Athletes Who Rose From the Katy Area

By The Katy News

KATY, Texas — Katy is widely known for its growing communities, highly rated schools and championship football traditions. The Katy area has also produced an impressive collection of professional athletes, Olympians and international competitors.

From NFL quarterbacks and Super Bowl champions to Olympic gold medalists, Major League Baseball players and professional soccer stars, athletes connected to Katy have competed on some of the largest stages in sports.

This list recognizes athletes who were born or raised in Katy, attended a Katy ISD school or developed an important part of their athletic careers in the greater Katy area. Although it is not a complete list, it highlights some of the community’s most recognizable sports figures.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock — Olympic Wrestling

One of the most accomplished athletes connected to Katy is Tamyra Mensah-Stock, a graduate of Morton Ranch High School.

Mensah-Stock began wrestling while attending Morton Ranch and continued her career at Wayland Baptist University. She eventually represented the United States at the Tokyo Olympic Games, where she captured the gold medal in women’s freestyle wrestling.

Her victory made her the first Black woman to win an Olympic wrestling gold medal for the United States and only the second American woman at the time to win Olympic gold in the sport.

Mensah-Stock’s journey from Morton Ranch to the Olympic podium remains one of the greatest athletic accomplishments associated with Katy.

Andy Dalton — NFL Quarterback

Andy Dalton was born in Katy and became a standout quarterback at Katy High School.

As a senior, Dalton led the Katy Tigers to the state championship game before continuing his career at Texas Christian University. At TCU, he became one of the most successful quarterbacks in the program’s history and led the Horned Frogs to a Rose Bowl victory.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Dalton in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He became Cincinnati’s starting quarterback during his rookie season and earned three Pro Bowl selections during his career.

Dalton has played for several NFL organizations, including Cincinnati, Dallas, Chicago, New Orleans, Carolina and Philadelphia.

His success has made him one of the most recognizable professional athletes to come out of Katy.

Danielle Hunter — NFL Defensive End

Danielle Hunter attended Morton Ranch High School, where he developed into one of the country’s leading defensive prospects.

After playing college football at LSU, Hunter was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He became one of the league’s most productive defensive ends and earned multiple Pro Bowl selections.

Hunter later returned to the Houston area to play for the Houston Texans, giving Katy-area football fans an opportunity to watch a former Morton Ranch Maverick compete close to home.

His rise from Katy ISD football to becoming one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers demonstrates the level of talent being developed within the community.

Jalen Milroe — NFL Quarterback and Super Bowl Champion

Before playing quarterback at the University of Alabama, Jalen Milroe starred at Tompkins High School.

Milroe helped establish Tompkins as a major football contender and led the Falcons to a 10-1 record and district championship during his senior season.

He later became the starting quarterback at Alabama, where he led the Crimson Tide to an SEC championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

The Seattle Seahawks selected Milroe in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. In February 2026, he became a Super Bowl champion when Seattle won Super Bowl LX.

Milroe’s accomplishment made him one of the youngest Katy ISD graduates to earn a Super Bowl ring.

Glenn Eller — Olympic Shooting

Glenn Eller attended James E. Taylor High School before becoming one of America’s leading competitive shooters.

Eller represented the United States in multiple Olympic Games and won the gold medal in men’s double trap at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

He also served in the United States Army and competed as part of the Army Marksmanship Unit.

Eller’s Olympic success places him among the most accomplished athletes to graduate from a Katy ISD school.

Jazmin Almlie-Ryan — Paralympic Shooting

Katy has also been represented on the Paralympic stage by para-shooter Jazmin Almlie-Ryan.

Almlie-Ryan has represented the United States in multiple Paralympic Games, competing in precision-shooting events that demand extraordinary concentration, control and consistency.

Her international career adds another important chapter to Katy’s Olympic and Paralympic sports history.

Sage Northcutt — Professional Mixed Martial Arts

Born in Katy, Sage Northcutt began martial arts training as a young child and eventually became an internationally recognized competitor.

Northcutt attended Seven Lakes High School before transferring to Katy High School. He competed in wrestling while continuing to develop his skills in karate, kickboxing and mixed martial arts.

At 19, Northcutt joined the UFC and quickly attracted attention for his athletic ability, striking skills and energetic personality. He later competed for ONE Championship, one of the world’s largest martial arts organizations.

Northcutt’s professional career helped place Katy on the international combat-sports map.

Bárbara Olivieri — Professional Soccer

Bárbara Olivieri was born and raised in Katy and played soccer at Tompkins High School.

During her high school career, Olivieri helped lead the Falcons to two state championship final appearances. She then played at Texas A&M University before beginning her professional career.

Olivieri has competed in Mexico’s Liga MX Femenil and the National Women’s Soccer League. She has also represented Venezuela internationally, giving Katy a connection to women’s soccer at both the professional and national-team levels.

Her career reflects Katy’s growing influence beyond football and into the global soccer community.

Christian Cappis — Professional Soccer

Katy native Christian Cappis developed through Houston-area youth soccer before establishing a professional career in the United States and Europe.

The midfielder competed professionally in Denmark and earned opportunities within the United States youth national-team system. He later returned to Texas to compete in Major League Soccer.

Cappis’ journey demonstrates how Katy-area athletes are increasingly finding opportunities in the international soccer world.

Moro Ojomo — NFL Defensive Lineman and Super Bowl Champion

Moro Ojomo attended Katy High School before playing college football for the University of Texas.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected the defensive lineman in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Ojomo became part of the Eagles’ championship roster when Philadelphia defeated Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX.

His journey from Katy High School to the Super Bowl continued the Tigers’ reputation for producing athletes capable of competing at football’s highest level.

Rodney Anderson — NFL Running Back

Rodney Anderson became one of Katy High School’s most highly regarded running backs.

He contributed to Katy’s 2012 state championship team and emerged as one of the country’s leading high school prospects.

Anderson continued his career at the University of Oklahoma, where he earned second-team All-Big 12 recognition. The Cincinnati Bengals selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Although injuries shortened his professional career, Anderson’s high school and college performances remain an important part of Katy’s football history.

Otito Ogbonnia — NFL Defensive Tackle

Otito Ogbonnia attended Taylor High School, where he excelled in football and track and field.

In addition to earning all-district football honors, Ogbonnia won state championships in the shot put and discus. He continued competing in football and track at UCLA and won a gold medal in the shot put at the 2019 Pan American U20 Championships.

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Ogbonnia in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, making him another Katy ISD graduate to reach professional football.

Hayden Conner — NFL Offensive Lineman

Katy native Hayden Conner played at Taylor High School before joining the University of Texas.

The 6-foot-6 offensive lineman became an important part of the Longhorns’ offense as Texas returned to national championship contention.

Conner was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He joined Ogbonnia as another Taylor Mustang who successfully advanced from Katy ISD football to the NFL.

Conner Capel — Major League Baseball

Conner Capel was born in Katy and attended Seven Lakes High School.

The Cleveland organization selected Capel in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB Draft. After progressing through the minor leagues, he made his Major League Baseball debut in 2022.

Capel’s arrival in the majors gave Seven Lakes High School and the Katy community another professional athlete to celebrate.

Spencer Arrighetti — Major League Baseball Pitcher

Spencer Arrighetti attended Cinco Ranch High School, where he became a two-time unanimous first-team all-district pitcher.

After playing college baseball at TCU, Navarro College and the University of Louisiana, Arrighetti was selected by the Houston Astros in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He made his major-league debut with the Astros in 2024, bringing his baseball career back to the Houston area.

His path from Cinco Ranch to the Astros made him an especially notable figure for local baseball fans.

Stefan Crichton — Major League Baseball Pitcher

Stefan Crichton graduated from Cinco Ranch High School before playing baseball at TCU.

The Baltimore Orioles selected the right-handed pitcher in the 23rd round of the 2013 MLB Draft. Crichton made his major-league debut in 2017 and also pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

His career helped establish Cinco Ranch as one of Katy’s notable producers of professional baseball talent.

Katy’s Athletic Legacy Continues to Grow

Katy’s sports legacy reaches far beyond championship trophies and Friday-night football games.

The area has produced Olympic and Paralympic competitors, NFL stars, Super Bowl champions, Major League Baseball players, professional fighters and international soccer players.

That success has come from several Katy ISD campuses, including Katy, Morton Ranch, Tompkins, Taylor, Seven Lakes and Cinco Ranch high schools.

More importantly, the athletes on this list represent only part of the story. Every year, Katy-area students sign college scholarships, join major athletic programs and move closer to competing professionally.

Behind those athletes are parents, coaches, teachers, trainers, teammates and youth organizations that help develop their abilities and encourage them to keep moving forward.

As Katy continues growing, so will its influence on sports in Texas, across the country and around the world.

Did we miss a notable athlete with strong ties to Katy? The Katy News welcomes readers, coaches, athletes and families to submit additional names for consideration in future updates to this article.