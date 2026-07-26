By The Katy News Staff

TEXAS (July 26, 2026) — Lottery excitement is spreading across Texas and beyond as the combined advertised jackpots for Powerball, Mega Millions and Lotto Texas reach approximately $1.45 billion.

The latest developments include an estimated $800 million Mega Millions jackpot, a $633 million Powerball jackpot, a $22.75 million Lotto Texas jackpot and a $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Sugar Land.

Powerball has also reached a historic milestone: eligible players in the United Kingdom can now participate in the same Powerball jackpot offered in the United States.

Latest Powerball Jackpot and Winning Numbers

The estimated Powerball jackpot for the drawing on Monday, July 27, 2026, is:

Estimated annuity jackpot: $633 million

$633 million Estimated cash value: $277.3 million

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday, July 25.

The winning numbers were:

3 — 4 — 24 — 36 — 47

Powerball: 17

Power Play: 4X

Although the jackpot was not won, six tickets sold in the United States matched all five white balls to win $1 million. The winning tickets were sold in Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington.

The Texas Lottery reported that the Texas ticket was sold in Sugar Land, placing a potential new millionaire in the Greater Houston area. The ticket must be presented and validated before the prize is officially paid.

Powerball drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Central Time.

People in the United Kingdom Can Now Play Powerball

Powerball ticket sales officially launched in the United Kingdom on July 21, 2026. UK players began competing for the shared jackpot with the Powerball drawing held Wednesday, July 22.

This represents the first time a lottery outside the United States has contributed directly to the Powerball jackpot.

Eligible UK National Lottery players can compete for the same Powerball jackpot available to players in the United States. However, the United Kingdom maintains a separate structure for smaller, non-jackpot prizes.

Tickets sold in the UK contribute to the main international Powerball jackpot, while lower-tier UK prizes are paid according to UK National Lottery rules.

UK players must purchase and claim their tickets through the authorized UK system. A UK ticket cannot be claimed through the Texas Lottery or another American lottery jurisdiction.

The UK Powerball expansion is also expected to increase participation, which could cause jackpots to grow faster. However, the number ranges and odds of winning the jackpot remain unchanged.

Players continue to select five white-ball numbers from 1 through 69 and one red Powerball number from 1 through 26. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot remain approximately 1 in 292.2 million.

Can UK Players Enter Mega Millions or Lotto Texas?

The new UK expansion applies only to Powerball.

Powerball: Available to eligible UK National Lottery players.

Available to eligible UK National Lottery players. Mega Millions: Not currently offered through the UK National Lottery.

Not currently offered through the UK National Lottery. Lotto Texas: Sold through authorized Texas Lottery retailers.

An adult visitor from the United Kingdom may legally purchase Mega Millions, Powerball or Lotto Texas tickets while visiting Texas, provided the person is at least 18 and purchases the ticket from an authorized retailer.

Any winning Texas ticket would have to be claimed under Texas Lottery rules.

Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to $800 Million

Mega Millions currently offers the largest of the three jackpots.

The estimated jackpot for the drawing on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, is:

Estimated annuity jackpot: $800 million

$800 million Estimated cash option: $344.2 million

The winning numbers from Friday, July 24 were:

2 — 5 — 42 — 44 — 60

Mega Ball: 1

No ticket matched all five white balls and the Mega Ball, allowing the jackpot to grow from an estimated $743 million to approximately $800 million.

Mega Millions tickets cost $5 per play. Each play includes a randomly assigned multiplier of 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X or 10X that applies to non-jackpot prizes.

Players select five white-ball numbers from 1 through 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 through 24.

Mega Millions drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m. Central Time.

Lotto Texas Jackpot Reaches $22.75 Million

The estimated Lotto Texas jackpot for the drawing on Monday, July 27, 2026, is:

Estimated annuity jackpot: $22.75 million

$22.75 million Estimated cash value: $12 million

The winning numbers from Saturday, July 25 were:

13 — 15 — 17 — 21 — 28 — 50

No ticket matched all six numbers, causing the Lotto Texas jackpot to increase from $22.25 million to $22.75 million.

A basic Lotto Texas play costs $1. Players select six numbers from 1 through 54. The Extra! option may be added for another $1 and can increase certain non-jackpot prizes.

Lotto Texas drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at approximately 10:12 p.m. Central Time.

Who Can Play the Texas Lottery?

A person must be 18 years of age or older to purchase Powerball, Mega Millions or Lotto Texas tickets in Texas.

Players are not required to be permanent Texas residents or United States citizens. Adult visitors may participate if they legally purchase their tickets from an authorized Texas Lottery retailer.

International visitors should understand that identification, tax withholding and prize-reporting requirements may differ depending on citizenship and residency status.

Players should purchase tickets only from authorized retailers or official lottery platforms. They should never send money to someone who claims that a fee, tax or deposit must be paid before a lottery prize can be released.

What Should Someone Do With a Winning Ticket?

A player who believes a ticket has won should immediately:

Sign the back of the ticket.

Photograph the front and back for personal records.

Store the original ticket securely.

Avoid posting a clear photograph of the ticket online.

Verify the numbers through an official lottery source.

Contact the appropriate lottery before traveling to claim a major prize.

Lottery tickets are bearer instruments. Losing an unsigned ticket could make it difficult to establish ownership.

How Long Do Texas Winners Have to Claim?

Texas draw-game tickets generally must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date.

Prizes of $599 or less may usually be presented at an authorized Texas Lottery retailer, although retailers are not required to keep enough cash available to pay every winner.

All Powerball, Mega Millions and Lotto Texas jackpot prizes must be processed through Texas Lottery headquarters in Austin.

Tickets purchased in the United Kingdom must be claimed according to UK National Lottery procedures.

Cash Option Versus Annuity

Advertised jackpots represent the estimated annuity amount rather than the immediate lump-sum payment.

A jackpot winner generally chooses between:

Annuity: The advertised jackpot paid through scheduled annual payments.

The advertised jackpot paid through scheduled annual payments. Cash option: A smaller immediate payment representing the amount available to fund the jackpot.

Lottery winnings may be subject to taxes and mandatory withholding. Texas does not impose a state individual income tax, but federal taxes may apply. International winners may face additional tax and reporting requirements.

Major winners should consider consulting an attorney, certified public accountant and qualified financial adviser before claiming a prize.

Every valid number combination has the same mathematical chance of winning. Previous drawings, frequently selected numbers and so-called lucky numbers cannot predict future results.

Lottery games should be treated as entertainment and played responsibly.

Jackpot estimates may change based on ticket sales. Information was current as of July 26, 2026, and verified through the Texas Lottery, Powerball and Mega Millions.