Dana Massey Named New Fire Chief for the City of Katy

KATY, Texas — The City of Katy has entered a new chapter in its public safety leadership with the appointment of Dana Massey as Fire Chief, marking a historic milestone for the department and the community she has served for more than two decades.

Massey, a longtime member of the Katy Fire Department, was appointed following the retirement of former Fire Chief Kenneth Parker. Her promotion makes her the first woman to lead the Katy Fire Department in the city’s history. City officials expressed confidence in her leadership, citing her extensive experience, deep knowledge of department operations, and strong relationships with firefighters and the community.

A familiar face within the department, Massey joined the Katy Fire Department in 1999 after previously serving with other area fire departments. Over the years, she worked her way through the ranks, serving as firefighter, paramedic, and later Assistant Fire Chief of EMS and Training. Her career has been defined by dedication to emergency response, firefighter training, personnel development, and community service.

Massey’s commitment to public service has been recognized throughout her career. In 2021, she was named the City of Katy’s Employee of the Year, an honor awarded to individuals who demonstrate exceptional service, leadership, and dedication to the community. City officials praised her as a motivating, dependable, and passionate leader who serves as a role model for both employees and residents.

Mayor Dusty Thiele and members of the Katy City Council voiced strong support for Massey’s appointment, noting her extensive experience and respected reputation within the department. Officials have highlighted the importance of maintaining continuity in leadership while continuing to meet the demands of a growing community.

As Fire Chief, Massey will oversee a department that provides fire suppression, emergency medical services, rescue operations, fire prevention, and community outreach throughout Katy and surrounding areas. The department has evolved significantly over the years, growing from a volunteer-based organization into a modern emergency services agency equipped with advanced apparatus, rescue equipment, ambulances, and specialized response teams.

Looking ahead, Massey has emphasized the importance of continuing the department’s growth alongside the rapid expansion of Katy. Among the priorities facing the department are the development of a new fire station in western Katy, future apparatus replacements, and expanding emergency medical service capabilities to meet increasing demand.

For many in the community, Massey’s appointment represents both continuity and progress. Having spent much of her career serving Katy residents, she brings institutional knowledge, operational experience, and a deep understanding of the department’s mission.

As Katy continues to grow, city leaders believe Dana Massey’s leadership will help ensure the Fire Department remains prepared to protect lives, property, and the community for years to come.