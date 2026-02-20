video thumbnail
  • Feb 20, 2026

Katy ISD Athletes Take the Next Step on National Signing Day

KATY, TX [February 18, 2026] – The future of college athletics runs through Katy ISD.

Surrounded by proud families, teammates and coaches, dozens of Katy ISD student-athletes made their dreams official, signing National Letters of Intent to compete at the collegiate level. From powerhouse football programs to elite swim, track, soccer and softball teams, these seniors turned years of discipline and determination into opportunity.

Representing sports including baseball, basketball, cross country, diving, football, golf, soccer, softball, swimming, track and wrestling, the signees will continue their academic and athletic journeys at colleges and universities across the nation.

“This is what commitment looks like,” Katy ISD Executive Director of Athletics Lance Carter said. “These student-athletes have put in the early mornings, the extra reps and the classroom work. Signing Day is more than a ceremony — it is the reward for years of discipline and the beginning of an exciting new chapter.”

National Signing Day celebrates more than athletic performance. It honors leadership, perseverance and the ability to balance rigorous academics with high-level competition. Katy ISD continues to set the standard for excellence in athletics, preparing student-athletes to succeed well beyond high school.

The Katy ISD student-athletes who signed letters of intent include:

Name (First Last) School Sport College / University
Olivia Bobrowski Cinco Ranch High School Swim U.S. Military Academy West Point
Davis Roup Cinco Ranch High School Football Trinity University
Daniel Scarabino Cinco Ranch High School Football Midwestern State University
Norah Woody Cinco Ranch High School Swim Henderson State University
O’feranmi Adelowo Jordan High School Football Trinity Valley Community College
Jaxon Allen Jordan High School Football Tyler Junior College
Nolan Dusek Jordan High School Baseball Southwestern University
Bobby Richardson Jordan High School Baseball Coastal Bend College
Harper Rushing Jordan High School Girls Soccer Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Khamari Singleton Jordan High School Football Arkansas Tech
Patrick Spann Jordan High School Football Texas A&M Kingsville
Henry Surcouf Jordan High School Baseball Mary Hardin-Baylor
Avery White Jordan High School Swim McKendree University
Jakson Franklin Katy High School Football University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Reid Garrelts Katy High School Football Colorado School of Mines
Caden Key Katy High School Boys Track University of Arizona
Isabella Small Katy High School Girls Basketball Southwestern College
Ella Smith Katy High School Softball University of Oklahoma
Madison Smith Katy High School Softball North Carolina State University
Lexi Waugh Katy High School Softball UT Arlington
Julissa Aquino Mayde Creek High School Softball Austin College
Christian Bradford Mayde Creek High School Football Minot State University
Lorenzo Bridges Morton Ranch High School Football East Texas Baptist University
Simeon Fontenette Morton Ranch High School Football Hardin-Simmons University
Douglas Hammond Morton Ranch High School Football Texas Lutheran University
Tyler Williams Morton Ranch High School Football Trinity Valley Community College
Jaylon Wilson Morton Ranch High School Football Hardin-Simmons University
Brooklyn Hatton Paetow High School Track Sam Houston State University
Lyndon Zachary Johnson Paetow High School Football Lamar University
Barbara Figuera Salazar Paetow High School Dive University of the Incarnate Word
Will Thornton Paetow High School Football Texas A&M Kingsville
Valerie Uwa Paetow High School Track University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
Marcelo Goldberg Seven Lakes High School Football East Central University
Peter Noonan Seven Lakes High School Football Lafayette College
Samuel Wright Paetow High School Football East Central University
Garrett Barham Taylor High School Football Wagner College
Xavier Haynes Taylor High School Football Blinn College
Eric Holzer Taylor High School Football Ottawa University
Oliver Howie Taylor High School Golf Collin College
Zayden Bach Tompkins High School Swim California State University – Bakersfield
Maddox Bou Tompkins High School Football Midwestern University
Gracie Greska Tompkins High School Cross Country / Track Bryn Mawr College
Blake Hamilton Tompkins High School Football University of Texas El Paso
Jacob Horns Tomkins High School Baseball Colorado Christian University
Luke LaBrose Tompkins High School Swim Lynn University
Payton Suneja Tompkins High School Baseball Dallas College Richland
Dominick Vasquez Tompkins High School Baseball Seward County Community College
Christian Yee Tompkins High School Baseball Hill College

Katy ISD student athletes shared special moments with coaches, family, friends and teammates on National Signing Day

