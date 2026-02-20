Katy ISD Athletes Take the Next Step on National Signing Day

KATY, TX [February 18, 2026] – The future of college athletics runs through Katy ISD.
Surrounded by proud families, teammates and coaches, dozens of Katy ISD student-athletes made their dreams official, signing National Letters of Intent to compete at the collegiate level. From powerhouse football programs to elite swim, track, soccer and softball teams, these seniors turned years of discipline and determination into opportunity.
Representing sports including baseball, basketball, cross country, diving, football, golf, soccer, softball, swimming, track and wrestling, the signees will continue their academic and athletic journeys at colleges and universities across the nation.
“This is what commitment looks like,” Katy ISD Executive Director of Athletics Lance Carter said. “These student-athletes have put in the early mornings, the extra reps and the classroom work. Signing Day is more than a ceremony — it is the reward for years of discipline and the beginning of an exciting new chapter.”
National Signing Day celebrates more than athletic performance. It honors leadership, perseverance and the ability to balance rigorous academics with high-level competition. Katy ISD continues to set the standard for excellence in athletics, preparing student-athletes to succeed well beyond high school.
The Katy ISD student-athletes who signed letters of intent include:
|Name (First Last)
|School
|Sport
|College / University
|Olivia Bobrowski
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Swim
|U.S. Military Academy West Point
|Davis Roup
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Football
|Trinity University
|Daniel Scarabino
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Football
|Midwestern State University
|Norah Woody
|Cinco Ranch High School
|Swim
|Henderson State University
|O’feranmi Adelowo
|Jordan High School
|Football
|Trinity Valley Community College
|Jaxon Allen
|Jordan High School
|Football
|Tyler Junior College
|Nolan Dusek
|Jordan High School
|Baseball
|Southwestern University
|Bobby Richardson
|Jordan High School
|Baseball
|Coastal Bend College
|Harper Rushing
|Jordan High School
|Girls Soccer
|Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
|Khamari Singleton
|Jordan High School
|Football
|Arkansas Tech
|Patrick Spann
|Jordan High School
|Football
|Texas A&M Kingsville
|Henry Surcouf
|Jordan High School
|Baseball
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Avery White
|Jordan High School
|Swim
|McKendree University
|Jakson Franklin
|Katy High School
|Football
|University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Reid Garrelts
|Katy High School
|Football
|Colorado School of Mines
|Caden Key
|Katy High School
|Boys Track
|University of Arizona
|Isabella Small
|Katy High School
|Girls Basketball
|Southwestern College
|Ella Smith
|Katy High School
|Softball
|University of Oklahoma
|Madison Smith
|Katy High School
|Softball
|North Carolina State University
|Lexi Waugh
|Katy High School
|Softball
|UT Arlington
|Julissa Aquino
|Mayde Creek High School
|Softball
|Austin College
|Christian Bradford
|Mayde Creek High School
|Football
|Minot State University
|Lorenzo Bridges
|Morton Ranch High School
|Football
|East Texas Baptist University
|Simeon Fontenette
|Morton Ranch High School
|Football
|Hardin-Simmons University
|Douglas Hammond
|Morton Ranch High School
|Football
|Texas Lutheran University
|Tyler Williams
|Morton Ranch High School
|Football
|Trinity Valley Community College
|Jaylon Wilson
|Morton Ranch High School
|Football
|Hardin-Simmons University
|Brooklyn Hatton
|Paetow High School
|Track
|Sam Houston State University
|Lyndon Zachary Johnson
|Paetow High School
|Football
|Lamar University
|Barbara Figuera Salazar
|Paetow High School
|Dive
|University of the Incarnate Word
|Will Thornton
|Paetow High School
|Football
|Texas A&M Kingsville
|Valerie Uwa
|Paetow High School
|Track
|University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
|Marcelo Goldberg
|Seven Lakes High School
|Football
|East Central University
|Peter Noonan
|Seven Lakes High School
|Football
|Lafayette College
|Samuel Wright
|Paetow High School
|Football
|East Central University
|Garrett Barham
|Taylor High School
|Football
|Wagner College
|Xavier Haynes
|Taylor High School
|Football
|Blinn College
|Eric Holzer
|Taylor High School
|Football
|Ottawa University
|Oliver Howie
|Taylor High School
|Golf
|Collin College
|Zayden Bach
|Tompkins High School
|Swim
|California State University – Bakersfield
|Maddox Bou
|Tompkins High School
|Football
|Midwestern University
|Gracie Greska
|Tompkins High School
|Cross Country / Track
|Bryn Mawr College
|Blake Hamilton
|Tompkins High School
|Football
|University of Texas El Paso
|Jacob Horns
|Tomkins High School
|Baseball
|Colorado Christian University
|Luke LaBrose
|Tompkins High School
|Swim
|Lynn University
|Payton Suneja
|Tompkins High School
|Baseball
|Dallas College Richland
|Dominick Vasquez
|Tompkins High School
|Baseball
|Seward County Community College
|Christian Yee
|Tompkins High School
|Baseball
|Hill College
Katy ISD student athletes shared special moments with coaches, family, friends and teammates on National Signing Day