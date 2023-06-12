Community: Harris County Violent Persons Warrant Task Force Making Significant Strides in Combatting Violent Criminals

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, accompanied by Commissioners Adrian Garcia and Lesley Briones and the Constables Offices, addressed the community today to provide an update on the progress of the Harris County Violent Persons Warrant Task Force. This collaborative initiative has been instrumental in implementing strategies to combat violent crimes and enhance the safety and security of our residents.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Persons Task Force, which commenced in September 2022, consists of a dedicated team comprising 23 deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Constable’s Offices (Precincts 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, and 8). This specialized task force is relentlessly focused on apprehending violent offenders who have committed some of the most dangerous crimes in our community.

“We remain committed to utilizing strategic collaboration and partnerships to combat dangerous criminals and are grateful for the success and support of this task force,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Since its inception, the Violent Persons Task Force has made remarkable progress in addressing the issue of outstanding warrants. To date, a total of 1,308 warrants have been cleared by the task force, including 31 murder warrants, 205 family violence warrants, 244 assault warrants, and 177 child abuse warrants. These numbers reflect the commitment and effectiveness of this collaborative model in targeting violence.

“This program is proof that our investments in public safety are working. This first-of-its-kind multi-agency partnership- the sheriff and constables- effectively addresses the warrant backlog of violent cases. This team is working around the clock to track down the most violent offenders, who if remain free are likely to victimize again and continue to pose a threat to our community. I’m proud of my team for their work getting this program off the ground last year and the results we are seeing,” said Commissioner Adrian Garcia

The success of the Harris County Violent Persons Task Force has been made possible through the support of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a program championed by Commissioner Adrian Garcia. We are grateful for this funding that has enabled us to enhance our efforts in keeping our communities safe.

Yesterday, the Commissioners Court unanimously renewed the program for another year, recognizing the vital importance of continuing this collaborative approach to addressing violent crimes. Harris County currently has nearly 53,277 open warrants, and the task force remains dedicated to tracking down the most violent offenders.

“The task force makes our community safer and ensures more expedient justice for victims and their families,” said Commissioner Lesley Briones. “I am grateful for the service and partnership of Sheriff Gonzalez, his team, and the participating Constables, and am strongly committed to continuing to work closely with them and other justice stakeholders on this collaboration, the Holistic Assistance Response Team, and other data-driven initiatives that take a comprehensive approach to public safety.”

The task force prioritizes apprehending individuals wanted for aggravated robberies and assaults, murders, assaults involving weapons, assaults against children or family members, and sexual assaults. The tireless efforts of the task force members have yielded significant results, and we would like to share two notable cases with the community.

On April 14, 2023, the Harris County Violent Persons Task Force initiated an investigation into individuals wanted for multiple counts of aggravated robbery, as identified by the Houston Police Department. Marcus Perdoma, 26, and Maycol Perdoma, 20, had been utilizing “Facebook Marketplace” to deceive victims into meeting them under the pretense of buying a vehicle. Instead, they would confront and rob the victims of their cash and cars. Less than a month later, on May 8, 2023, the wanted individuals were apprehended by the Dallas Police Department and their SWAT Unit. These successful apprehensions demonstrate the exceptional investigative techniques and collaborative efforts employed by the task force.

Additionally, we would like to highlight the case of Joshua Duran, 29, who was apprehended on February 2, 2023, by members of the Harris County Violent Persons Warrants Task Force. Duran was wanted for four aggravated robberies with deadly weapon warrants and felon in possession of a weapon warrants. During his attempt to flee from law enforcement, Duran broke into a residence, assaulted the homeowner, and stole $50. However, thanks to the swift response and coordination of the task force, Duran was arrested after breaking into another house and assaulting an elderly victim.

“These cases exemplify the tenacity and skills of the Harris County Violent Persons Task Force members in utilizing their investigative expertise and collaborating with multiple agencies to locate and apprehend dangerous wanted individuals,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

