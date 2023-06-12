UHV sponsors free admission to Victoria Generals game

The University of Houston-Victoria is pleased to invite the Victoria community out for a free night of baseball and fun with the Victoria Generals.

The university is offering free admission to the Victoria Generals game vs. the Seguin River Monsters at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27. The first pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. at Riverside Stadium inside Riverside Park. Attendees can get free tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission also will be free at the gate.

“UHV is happy to partner with the Victoria Generals to offer a free night of fun at the ballpark,” UHV President Bob Glenn said. “I hope people will come out and take the opportunity to enjoy the game and connect with university students and employees. It’s going to be a great night!”

In addition to free admission, UHV will give away free swag during the game and at the gate. There also will be games and contests throughout the evening. JaX, UHV’s jaguar mascot, will be there to greet everyone and pose for pictures. In addition, the university will host a drawing to give away one free UHV class.

The first pitch will be thrown by Jonathan Stavinoha, UHV’s head baseball coach. Stavinoha joined the Jaguars last fall. In his first season leading the team, UHV Baseball went to the NAIA national championship. The team lost 4-3 in a hard-fought game against Ave Maria University in the opening round.

The Victoria Generals play in the Texas Collegiate League, a collegiate summer wooden bat league consisting of five teams from Texas and Louisiana. The River Monsters play out of Seguin, Texas.

Fans can pick up tickets before June 27 in the UHV Marketing & Communications office in UHV University Center, Room 306, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St. For more information, call UHV Marketing & Communications at 361-570-4341.