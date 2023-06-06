Popular “World Of Bubbles” Children’s Program At Cinco Ranch Branch Library

As part of the 2023 Summer Reading Challenge, Fort Bend County Libraries invites children in grades 1 through 5 to a fun, interactive program, “The Wonderful World of Bubbles,” on Wednesday, June 14, beginning at 2:00 and 3:00 pm, in the Meeting Room at the Cinco Ranch Branch Library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

Learn about simple math and science and the art of bubbles when Shelly McBubbles creates mind-blowing bubbles, including giant bubbles, bubble clouds, bubble chains, and a cube bubble. Her grand finale is not to be missed!

This program is made possible through the generous support of the Friends of the Cinco Ranch Branch Library. Proceeds from the Friends of the Library book sales and annual membership dues help to underwrite the costs of special programming and various cultural events at the library.