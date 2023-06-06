Construction Starts on Fire Station in Cross Creek Ranch

The Fort Bend County Emergency Services District #4 has started construction of a permanent fire station within Cross Creek

Ranch.

Located along W. Cross Creek Bend north of Morgan Spur Road adjacent to Chrysalis Preschool, the 9,715-square-foot facility will have two bays and will house an engine company that is staffed with four firefighters/EMTs around the clock. Estimated to cost

$6,746,432, the station is expected to be complete in June 2024. Johnson Development donated the land for the fire station.

“This, of course, is a great benefit to the thousands of people who make their home here in Cross Creek Ranch, but also to the region,” said Rob Bamford, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cross Creek Ranch.

The station will have six dorm rooms and three bathrooms. There will also be four pantries located near the kitchen, giving each shift their own pantry. The kitchen will be open to the living room and dining room. There will also be a strength and conditioning room. Rainwater will be collected onsite for irrigation.

“This station is esthetically pleasing to the community and will blend in very nicely,” said Fire Chief Gilbert “Herc” Meier, Jr. “The fire station will be built to the standard that the department has set in place which includes a state-of-the-art alerting system for our fire

fighters, a patio where they can congregate and get fresh air along with a strength and conditioning room where they can focus on physical fitness. Most importantly, this great location allows us to take care of the Cross Creek Residents quickly. We are excited to 1 be a part of the neighborhood. We hope you never need us, but we are here if you do.”

Martinez Architects designed the station and Bass Construction — based in Rosenberg, Texas, — is building the facility.

The district opened a temporary fire station in Cross Creek Ranch in January 2022.

“We are excited that we will be in our permanent home in the neighborhood soon,” Meier said.

Fort Bend County Emergency Services District No. 4 DBA Fulshear Simonton Fire Department covers 106 square miles with an estimated population of 77,000 residents. The cities of Fulshear, Simonton, Weston Lakes and outlying areas of Katy and Richmond are served from five stations located throughout the district.

Cross Creek Ranch has been ranked among the nation’s 50 top-selling master-planned communities for 12 consecutive years. There are more than 5,300 homes in the 3,200-acre community, which is planned for approximately 6,000 homes upon completion. Eight builders offer homes in Cross Creek Ranch priced from the $300,000s to $1 million-plus. Learn more at www.crosscreektexas.com.

Photo Information

CCR Fire Station.jpg

Helping break ground on a permanent fire station in Cross Creek Ranch are, from left,

Fire Chief Gilbert “Herc” Meier, Jr., Brandi Crone, Jacob Rice, Ricardo Martinez, Daniel

McJunkin, Robert Pechukas, Tommy Kuykendall, Precinct 1 County Commissioner

Vincent Morales, Fort Bend County Emergency Services District No. 4 Board President

Ed Krenek, Kim Stacy, Bob Bass and Buck Bass.