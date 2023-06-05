Discovery Plus: Is It The Right Streaming Service To Replace Your Cable in Australia?

Tired of the same old cable TV experience in Australia? Seeking a streaming service that delivers an electrifying lineup of non-fictional content, reality shows, and captivating documentaries? Look no further than Discovery Plus! With its exciting variety off shows and alluring features, Discovery Plus just might be the streaming service that convinces you to bid farewell to cable for good.

For Australian viewers eager to immerse themselves in the wonders of Discovery Plus, geographical restrictions can be a hurdle as Discovery Plus is not available in Australia yet. Fear not, as we unveil a solution that enables you to stream Discovery Plus in Australia: the use of a VPN.

But is Discovery Plus truly the right streaming service to replace your cable? Let’s dive in and find out.

How much does Discovery Plus cost in Australia?

Discovery Plus is one of the most budget-friendly streaming TV options available right now in Australia.

Two subscription tiers are available on Discovery Plus at affordable rates. The first tier costs $4.99 (7.56 AUD) per month and includes ads; it is the cheapest tier of Discovery Plus packs. The extensive Discovery+ library, which offers a wide variety of content, is accessible through this tier despite the presence of advertisements. So users in Australia can make the most of their time streaming, without breaking the bank!

Alternatively, users can opt for the second tier, priced at $6.99 (10.59 AUD) per month, which provides the same content but without any ads, delivering a completely ad-free viewing experience. Currently, Discovery+ does not offer a yearly subscription option.

Does Discovery Plus offer a free trial in Australia?

Certainly! Discovery Plus provides the opportunity to embark on a complimentary, risk-free journey through their streaming service by offering a generous 7-day free trial. Users are given unrestricted access to the vast selection of intriguing content available on Discovery Plus during this trial period.

Additionally, customers have the enticing option of choosing between experiencing the ad-supported streaming experience and indulging in the ad-free streaming bliss.

This free trial presents an ideal opportunity for individuals in Australia to explore the diverse range of compelling shows and documentaries offered by Discovery Plus before committing to a subscription.

What kind of content is available on Discovery Plus?

Discovery plus offers an extensive collection of over 55,000 episodes from more than 2,500 shows within the Discovery network. Whether you’re looking to watch cooking shows or movies in Australia, Discovery Plus has it all!

Although it doesn’t provide live broadcasts of Discovery-owned networks, the streaming platform features content from a range of channels, including:

HGTV

Food Network

Discovery Channel

Investigation Discovery

Animal Planet

Lifetime

A&E

History Channel

TLC

DIY Network and a preview of its prelaunch, Magnolia Network

Discovery Plus offers a wide range of popular shows across various genres that you can watch in Australia. Some of the popular shows available on Discovery+ include:

“90 Day Fiancé ” franchise : A reality TV series that follows couples who are going through the process of obtaining a K-1 visa, which allows the foreign fiancé to enter the United States for a limited period.

: A reality TV series that follows couples who are going through the process of obtaining a K-1 visa, which allows the foreign fiancé to enter the United States for a limited period. “Fixer Upper” series : A home renovation and design show featuring Chip and Joanna Gaines, who helps clients transform their outdated properties into beautiful homes. It has 1 rating on IMDb and is one of the most popular shows in Australia.

: A home renovation and design show featuring Chip and Joanna Gaines, who helps clients transform their outdated properties into beautiful homes. It has 1 rating on IMDb and is one of the most popular shows in Australia. “Mythbusters” series : A show where hosts conduct experiments to test the validity of popular myths, urban legends, and movie scenes.

: A show where hosts conduct experiments to test the validity of popular myths, urban legends, and movie scenes. Shark Week : An annual event that features a series of documentaries and shows dedicated to the world of sharks.

: An annual event that features a series of documentaries and shows dedicated to the world of sharks. Naked And Afraid : A survival show where individuals are dropped into remote locations without clothes, food, or water and must survive for 21 days.

: A survival show where individuals are dropped into remote locations without clothes, food, or water and must survive for 21 days. “Chopped” series: A cooking competition where professional chefs face off against each other to create delicious dishes using a basket of mystery ingredients. With an IMDb rating of 7.4, it’s definitely worth-watching in Australia.

Discovery Plus provides easy access to beloved episodes of TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé” and “MythBusters” series, ensuring that fans can enjoy their favorite content anytime, anywhere. Furthermore, the streaming platform offers a vast collection of popular shows from other notable networks like Lifetime, A&E, and History.

With Discovery+, viewers can immerse themselves in a diverse range of captivating and entertaining programming across multiple genres. Discovery Plus also has some amazing shock-docs that you can stream anytime with a Discovery Plus Subscription.

Does Discovery Plus have 4K Content?

Discovery+ does provide a range of content in Ultra HD 4K resolution. Currently, this high-resolution streaming is available for Fire TVs and Apple TVs. The Ultra HD content is primarily found in the Nature and Animals collection, including shows and specials.

Users in Australia can search for terms like “UHD,” “Ultra HD,” and “4K” to explore the available selection. Discovery is actively working to expand support for additional platforms and enhance the availability of Ultra HD video streaming across its content library.

How does Discovery Plus compare to cable TV in Australia?

When comparing Discovery plus to cable TV, there are a few factors to consider. Cable TV has the advantage of being well-established and easily accessible for many households. It often comes bundled with internet services from major providers. However, cable TV packages can be quite expensive.

Transitioning to Discovery+ allows you to break free from long-term contracts and variable pricing associated with cable TV in Australia. By cutting the cord, you can potentially reduce your monthly bills. However, it’s important to note that you’ll still need to maintain an internet connection to access streaming services.

If you primarily watch networks available on Discovery Plus through your cable subscription, it may be worth considering switching to an internet-only package and utilizing streaming services like Discovery+. This way, you can enjoy the content you love at a potentially lower cost.

Wrap Up!

In conclusion, despite the wide variety of channels and content available on cable television in Australia, Discovery Plus stands out for its emphasis on non-fiction programming and accessibility.

Discovery Plus provides exclusive original programming and collaborations with renowned personalities, offering unique and fresh content that may not be available through traditional cable channels. Ultimately, the choice between cable television and Discovery+ depends on individual preferences and viewing habits.