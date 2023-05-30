5 Best Shock Documentaries to Watch on Discovery Plus Canada!

Prepare to be enchanted by the thrilling phenomenon that is sweeping the world—the rise of shock documentaries, also known as “shock docs”! Set off on an astonishing journey, where paranormal fans descend into the abyss of their favourite scary tales. Prepare for an exciting voyage as we reveal the most pulse-pounding compilation of the top five shock documentaries accessible only on Discovery Plus.

Let’s explore the depths of the unknown with these daring explorers, fulfilling even the most ravenous appetites of the supernatural audience. Prepare to have your senses tantalised and your mind stretched as you experience the mysteries of the paranormal unfold right in front of your eyes!

1. Shock Doc: The Devil Made Me Do It

“Shock Doc: The Devil Made Me Do It” is a riveting documentary that investigates a terrifying tale of supernatural possession and murder.

The documentary is based on true events and tells the chilling story of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, a man who claims to have committed a horrible crime while under the influence of demonic forces. This led to the first American court case in which the defendant claimed, “demonic possession”.

This documentary untangles the intricate web of supernatural forces, psychological turmoil, and legal battles that entangle this perplexing and terrifying tale, leaving audiences questioning the boundaries between the seen and unseen, as well as the power of evil that lurks within all of us.

2. Amityville Horror House

The terrifying story “The Amityville Horror House” is based on true events that occurred in 1975. The plot follows the Lutz family as they settle into their dream house in the quiet neighbourhood of Amityville, Long Island. They had no idea that their newfound shelter hides a deadly secret. They are thrown into a nightmare world of paranormal activity the instant they step foot into the house.

Unexplained events, scary apparitions, and mounting otherworldly happenings overwhelm their lives, gripping their souls with terror and despair. The family’s sanity is put to the test as the days pass. Fighting an unstoppable evil, the Lutz family races against time to unravel the house’s horrific past and escape its grasp before it claims their lives.

“The Amityville Horror House” is a disturbing investigation of a real-life haunting that serves as a warning that certain houses store secrets that can never be forgotten.

3. Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed & Lorraine Warren

“Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed & Lorraine Warren” is an engrossing documentary that dives into the amazing life and paranormal studies of famous demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren. The documentary provides a riveting peek into the couple’s most intriguing and scary cases through a combination of archive material, interviews, and first-hand testimonies.

The documentary takes viewers on a thrilling voyage into the supernatural realm and the enormous dangers the Warrens made in their mission to confront and defeat evil. As their legacy unfolds, spectators are forced to ponder the presence of invisible forces and the tenacity of individuals who dare to confront the darkness.

“Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed & Lorraine Warren” is a captivating look at the Warrens’ life work and the enormous influence they had on the field of paranormal research.

4. The Mothman Sightings

“The Mothman Sightings” is an engrossing documentary about fascinating and terrifying experiences with a monster known as the Mothman.

Set in the late 1960s in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, the documentary dives into a sequence of mysterious incidents that captivated the community and left its citizens in terror and uncertainty. Eyewitness accounts, archive film, and expert analysis shed light on reports of a winged humanoid figure with glowing red eyes, the presence of which seemed to presage imminent calamity.

“The Mothman Sightings” leaves viewers questioning the nature of the unknown and the enormous influence it may have on the human mind, drawing on both eyewitness reports and sceptical viewpoints. Prepare to be fascinated by this engrossing investigation into one of the most interesting and persistent mysteries in paranormal lore.

5. Bigfoot: Fear in the Woods

“Bigfoot: Fear in the Woods” is an enthralling documentary that digs into the ongoing enigma of Bigfoot, the mythical creature presumed to wander North America’s distant forests. The documentary transports viewers deep into the forest, where sightings and encounters with the enigmatic creature have both enthralled and horrified people for decades.

The documentary delves into the terrifying encounters of individuals who claim to have come face-to-face with Bigfoot. As the investigation progresses, emotions increase and the line between scepticism and reality blurs.

“Bigfoot: Fear in the Woods” is a thought-provoking study of the unknown, calling into question our knowledge of the natural world and inspiring awe and amazement. Prepare for an intense and thrilling adventure as you journey into the depths of the forest in quest of answers concerning Bigfoot’s existence.

The Bottom Line

Discovery+ has a multitude of hit shock documentaries that showcase the most adrenaline-fueled selection that will send shivers down your spine and make your heart beat with anticipation.

Prepare to be devoured by an exhilarating whirlwind of spine-tingling suspense!