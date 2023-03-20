How to Download Discovery Plus Shows & Movies on Your Devices?

One of the finest streaming services, Discovery+, has an abundance of amazing content. It is no wonder that you’re thinking about what to watch on Discovery Plus from its vast library? Well, you can watch numerous shows, movies, and docu-series from its huge catalogue.

You can view horror, comedy, thriller, action, and more streaming genres at your leisure on Discovery Plus. The leading networks like Discovery Channel, History Channel, TLC, and others are included with Discovery Plus in addition to this.

If you’re one of those people who enjoy streaming on-the-go and wondering how to download Discovery+ shows and movies, this article is for you. Keep reading!

How to Download Discovery Plus Shows & Movies on Different Devices?

Discovery Plus gives you various movies and shows from its channels such as HGTV, Lifetime, TLC, ID, and more. No matter the devices you use, from Apple TV, Firestick, and Roku to Android phone, iPhone, or other, you can easily download the show or movie you wish to watch.

Steps to Download Discovery Plus Shows & Movies on Your Devices

The Discovery Plus episodes and movies can be downloaded by following the instructions.

Launch the application of Discovery Plus.

the application of Discovery Plus. Look up your favourite show.

your favourite show. Click the show.

the show. Press the “Plus(+)” button.

the “Plus(+)” button. Download by clicking the button.

Note: Only those who have an ad-free subscription can download videos

How to Change the Quality of Downloading

Choosing what to watch on Discovery Plus might be challenging at times, and you may end up selecting many films. As they consume a lot of capacity, downloading high-resolution movies might be problematic.

However, fret not because the size of movies can be reduced by reducing their quality. Check the next heading for the instructions!

Steps to Change the Quality of Downloading

To alter the downloading quality, follow the procedures.

Launch the video player.

Choose “Settings” from the corner right icon.

Choose “Video Quality” from the menu.

Adjust the quality to suit your needs.

How to Delete Downloaded Movies & Shows of Discovery Plus

We know that movies and shows can take up a lot of space on your streaming devices. That’s when you can delete the downloaded movies and show once you’re done watching!

The procedures to remove Discovery Plus movies and television shows from your devices are listed below.

Open the Downloads directory.

Swipt left the show.

The movies on your device have been removed.

By following these simple steps, you can easily remove the movies and shows from your device that you no longer wish to watch!

What to Watch on Discovery Plus

If you are confused about what to watch on Discovery Plus because of its huge content library, here is the list of some popular content of Discovery Plus

The Girl Who Escaped: The Kara Robinson Story I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story The Curse of Oak Island Hoax: The Kidnapping of Sherri Papini His Fatal Fixation Her Deadly Sugar Daddy My Nightmare Landlord Return to Amish Bobby’s Triple Threat Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster Building Off the Grid Welcome to Plathville 1000-Lb. Sisters Evil Lives Here 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way The Flipping El Moussas Aussie Gold Hunters: Mine SOS The Price of Glee Giuliani: What Happened to America’s Mayor? All the Single Ladies Man vs Monsters Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story Death by Fame Problem Spaces Dark Nights in the City

Conclusion!

Discovery Plus offers so many different shows and movies for its viewers. Sometimes it becomes difficult to decide what to watch on Discovery Plus due to its extensive content library.

Now that you know how to download Discovery+ movies and shows on your streaming devices, it’s time to enjoy watching without interruptions.