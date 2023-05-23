UHV Offers New Electronic Transcript Service

On Monday morning, the University of Houston-Victoria changed to a web-based system that allows students to request their academic transcripts be delivered through email.

UHV Student Records switched to the Parchment service at 8 a.m. Monday. To use the service, students can use a link on the Student Records webpage or their myUHV accounts. Students can create an account with Parchment or request transcripts as a guest. Students are encouraged to create an account so any future requests can be processed more efficiently. The service has completely replaced the previous request form, which used to rely on paper applications.

“Throughout recent years, one of the most common requests we’ve had was for students to be able to request transcripts that can be delivered via email,” UHV Registrar Denise Hernandez said. “Parchment enables us to send the transcripts electronically to students or directly to the institution they request. We’re excited to offer this service, and we hope it will meet all our students’ needs.”

When ordering a transcript through Parchment, students will need to pay $7 per transcript. However, students also can receive one free printed transcript that can be picked up at the UHV office in Victoria. If students encounter issues when using the system, Parchment offers free customer support from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time over the phone or through a chat service.

Students who have questions or concerns about the new service should contact UHV Student Records at studentrecords@uhv.edu or (361) 570-4368.