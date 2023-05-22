Mayor Turner to Address The Village School Class of 2023 Graduates

Houston, Texas (May 22, 2023) – The Village School, a pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade private day and boarding school located in the Energy Corridor, is proud to announce that the Honorable Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, will be delivering the commencement address at its upcoming graduation ceremony on Friday, May 26.

“We are honored to have Mayor Turner as the keynote speaker for the Class of 2023 graduating seniors. His remarks will no doubt inspire our students as they prepare to pursue exciting challenges in the future,” said Bill Delbrugge, head of school for The Village School. “As one of Houston’s most admired and respected leaders, we are proud to have Mayor Turner be a part of our commencement activities, creating a memorable day for our students and their families.”

Mayor Turner is a well-known figure in the Houston community and has been serving as the city’s mayor since 2016. He is committed to improving the lives of Houston youth and has championed several education initiatives throughout his time in office. His Hire Houston Youth initiative will provide up to 15,000 jobs this summer for 16-24 year-olds in the private sector, nonprofit arena, and government.

“I’m thrilled to be speaking at The Village School’s commencement ceremony – a school that has established an exceptional reputation for excellence in academics and extracurricular activities,” said Mayor Turner. “The graduates have worked hard to get where they are today, and I am excited to celebrate their achievements with them. As they move forward, I hope to inspire them to pursue their dreams while positively impacting their communities.”

For more information about The Village School and its upcoming graduation ceremony, visit the school’s website at www.thevillageschool.com.