2022-2023 STUDENT CELEBRATION AND RECOGNITION EVENTS

RISD Communications

MAY 09, 2023

Royal ISD is incredibly proud of all our Falcon learners. We are excited to celebrate your success at the following events: Our students tackle Fine Arts, Dance, Band, CTE, athletics, college course work, and more. Royal’s mission is to “invest in our tomorrow.”

Please make plans to join us in celebrating our Falcons!

Tuesday, May 9

Track Pep Rally – Celebrate our State Qualifiers @ 5:30pm in front of RHS

Athletic Banquet – 6-8pm, RHS Cafeteria

Thursday, May 11

ECHS Blinn College Graduation – The graduation ceremony for Blinn College–Brenham Campus will take place on May 11th, 2023 at Brenham High School. Guests can arrive between 5:00–5:30 PM and the procession will begin at 5:50 PM. The address of Brenham High School is 525 A H Ehrig Dr, Brenham, TX 77833. We hope to see you there as we celebrate the achievements of these outstanding students!

Monday, May 15

FFA Banquet – Meal @ 5:30pm, Banquet @ 6:45pm, RHS

Tuesday, May 16

MJROTC Awards – 9am, PAC

UIL Academics Awards Banquet – 5pm, RHS Cafeteria

RHS Awards Night – 7-9pm,

Wednesday, May 17th

8th Grade Practice for Promotion/Athletics Ceremony – 3rd Period/Advisory, (9:42 am – 11:01 am)

Class of 2023 Cosmetology/Business Management Awards – 5pm, RHS

Thursday, May 18

RJH Awards

6th-grade RJH Award Ceremony starts at 9:00 AM.

7th-grade RJH Award/Athletic Ceremony starts at 10:15 AM.

*8th-grade RJH Athletic/Promotion Ceremony 5:00 pm – 6:00pm

RJH/STEM 8th Grade Dance – 6-9pm, RJH Foyer

RHS Scholarship Night – 7-9pm, PAC

Friday, May 19

Royal ECC Award Ceremonies

Kindergarten, 8:30am

First Grade, 10am

Pre-K, 11:30am

RJH Stars Performance of “A Little Princess” followed by 22-23 Theatre Awards and dessert reception, 6:30pm, RHS PAC

Tuesday, May 23

Royal Elementary 5th Grade Promotion, 9-10:30am for students of Wazed, Wooten, and Carter.

Royal STEM Academy (2-5) Awards

8am, 2nd Grade

8:45am, 4th Grade

9:30am, 3rd Grade

10:15am, 5th Grade

Wednesday, May 24

Royal Elementary 5th Grade Promotion, 9-10:30am for students of Andrews, Lopez and Wright.

Royal STEM Academy (6-8) Awards

9am, 6th and 7th Grade (by invitation only)

10am, 8th Grade

Thursday, May 25

Last Day of School!!!

EARLY RELEASE:

PK-5, 12:30pm dismissal

6-12, 1:00pm dismissal

Royal High School Class of 2023 Graduation – May 25, 7pm, Katy ISD Merrell Center (6301 S Stadium Ln, Katy, TX 77494)