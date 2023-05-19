A&M System Regents Approve $110 Million Event Center at Tarleton State University

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents today approved construction of a $110 million event center in the heart of Tarleton State University’s main campus.

“This vote clears the way for a state-of-the-art venue that will propel Tarleton’s D1 athletics program and serve Stephenville and the surrounding community for decades,” said John Sharp, chancellor of The Texas A&M University System.

Seating up nearly 8,000, the multipurpose center will sport NCAA Division I basketball facilities and room for academic symposiums, conferences, conventions and concerts. Tarleton convocations, commencements and student activities will have a permanent indoor home, and Stephenville will enjoy increased revenue from community and regional events.

“A strong university has a moral and social obligation to work with its community to deliver an outstanding higher education while spurring economic development and improving regional quality of life,” Dr. Hurley said. “We’re doing just that.”

A founding member of The Texas A&M University System, Tarleton is breaking records — in enrollment, research, scholarship, athletics, philanthropy and engagement — while transforming the lives of more than 16,000 students in Stephenville, Fort Worth, Waco, Midlothian, A&M RELLIS at Bryan and online. True to Tarleton’s values of excellence, integrity and respect, academic programs emphasize real world learning and address regional, state and national needs.

Regents also voted to approve:

An additional $4 million for the construction of a $7 million Research Administration Building at the Texas A&M AgriLife Center at Tarleton State University.

Expanding the footprint of the current Texas A&M University location in Washington D.C. by spending $66.5 million to lease an additional 23,000 square feet of office space for the next eight years.

Negotiating and executing a development agreement between Bexar County and Texas A&M University-San Antonio to renovate an existing softball facility on campus into a multi-purpose softball facility and multi-purpose field and track with $10 million in federal funds from Bexar County.

About The Texas A&M University System

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation, with a budget of $7.2 billion. Through a statewide network of 11 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, and the RELLIS Campus, the Texas A&M System educates more than 152,000 students and makes more than 24 million additional educational contacts through service and outreach programs each year. System-wide, research and development expenditures exceed $1 billion and help drive the state’s economy.