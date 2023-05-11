TUTS LEADING LADIES LUNCHEON RAISES $110,000! 

HOUSTON – Theatre Under The Stars hosted its annual Leading Ladies Luncheon on April 28 at Houston’s renowned Tony’s on Richmond Ave. The event honored Paula Harris with the Shirley Stein Outstanding Champion in the Arts and Education Award.

“Our family is proud to support Theatre Under The Stars – an organization that my mother helped get off the ground, worked tirelessly for, gave of herself for,” said Brad Stein, son of Shirley Stein who attended this year’s event. “Mom, we are saying your name today, and I know that you are smiling with approval for the chosen recipient who is so deserving of the award given in your honor.”

This sold-out event, chaired by June Deadrick, raised over $110,000 benefitting all of the work TUTS does to create a broader world of musical theatre that is accessible to everyone. During the program, the award for Arts Educator of the Year was presented to Justin Doran, and the award for Volunteer of the Year was presented to Jennifer Lamb.

The TUTS Leading Ladies Luncheon was emceed by Emmy Award-winning journalist Courtney Zubowski Haas. Guests of the event were entertained by the TUTS Musical Theatre Academy students performing selections from their upcoming production of The SpongeBob Musical, which runs May 19 through 21. Full details about the production can be found at TUTS.com.

“I am grateful that TUTS has provided me with the chance to do what I love and the opportunity to learn and grow as an artist and, more importantly, as a human,” said Riley Neal, one of the students who performed at the event.

Notable guests of the event included: Council Member Sallie Alcorn, Cissy Segall Davis, Pam Gallagher and daughter Katie Pryor, Grace Givens, Marris Goldberg, Heather Hrap, Demetra Jones, Mady Kades, Jay Landa & Daniel Turner, Patrice McKinney, Anne Neeson, Leisa Holland Nelson, Roxann Neumann, Robin & Brad Stein, Marsha Taylor, and Carrie Woliver.

The Leading Ladies are a dynamic, committed, and inspired group of women with a shared love for musical theatre and support the purpose of TUTS to produce world-class shows, train the next generation, and provide community access to theatre for Houston, by Houston.

We are grateful for the support of our generous sponsors and donors: The Stein Family, Amy and Rob Pierce, Patrice Baumann McKinney and Jay Landa, ConocoPhillips, The Houston Astros Foundation, Demetra and Frank Jones, Bret and Sara Oliver, June Deadrick, Marsha and David Taylor, Pam Gallagher, Robin Doran, FORVIS, LLP, Paula and Dwayne Harris, Pierpont Communications / Phil and Joan Morabito, Anne Neeson, Roxann Neumann, Carrie and Ron Woliver, Patricia and Sig Cornelius, and Regina Rogers.

Biographies

SHIRLEY STEIN OUTSTANDING CHAMPION IN THE ARTS AND EDUCATION: PAULA HARRIS

Paula is a true advocate for the arts, an ardent supporter of arts education, and is keenly aware of the profound connection between using art to express oneself to foster freedom of association and the exchange of ideas. Through her service as a member of the TUTS Board of Directors, combined with her lifelong passion for civic interest and mentoring minorities, Paula’s focus was on TUTS programming aimed at breaking down barriers to the benefits of musical theatre and creating relationships with other Houston organizations so that all people can experience the transformative power of this art form. Paula serves as the Senior Vice President of Community Affairs for the Houston Astros and the Executive Director of the Astros Foundation.

ARTS EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR: JUSTIN DORAN

Justin is the Director of Fine Arts at St. Francis Episcopal School. As an arts educator, Justin is most proud of building communities in schools that are welcoming spaces for young artists that serve students of all levels and backgrounds. He has served on the faculties of UCLA, The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts, the University of Houston, Rice University, The Kinkaid School, and the University of St. Thomas. Justin holds positions on various arts steering committees and boards and is the former Executive Director of The Hairspray Project.

VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR: JENNIFER LAMB

When Jennifer is not working full-time as the VP of Administration for AXYS Solutions, she can be found giving it her all as a volunteer extraordinaire. With a passion for the arts and a love for TUTS, Jennifer connected with the Leading Ladies and embraced the opportunity to help bring arts and education to the greater Houston community. She has served as the Leading Ladies Chair for three years and has demonstrated a commitment to the culture of TUTS by actively volunteering, giving philanthropically, and leading by example. Jennifer is also a long-time volun- teer for the Houston Rodeo and is the current Chairman of the Agriculture Education Committee and a member of the Rodeo Run Committee.

THEATRE UNDER THE STARS (“TUTS”) – (Dan Knechtges, Artistic Director; Hillary J Hart, Executive Director) – Theatre Under The Stars delivers outstanding musical theatre experiences. We cultivate the art form—producing world-class shows, providing access for the community, and training the next generation—for Houston, by Houston. For more information, visit tuts.com.

