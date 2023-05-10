Members Choice Credit Union to Host Annual Meeting on May 15

Houston, Texas (May 3, 2023) – Members Choice Credit Union, a full-service financial institution based in Houston, Texas, will host its annual meeting of members on Monday, May 15. The members-only event will occur at the credit union’s Katy Freeway headquarters at 18211 Katy Freeway.

Members are invited to attend to connect as part of the cooperative and hear from the board and management about new initiatives and what’s on the horizon for the credit union. Members who RSVP and attend are eligible for a chance to win various door prizes, including a big-screen TV, an Echo Dot, and over $2,000 in cash and gift card giveaways.

For more information about the meeting and to register, members may visit https://info.mccu.com/2023_annualmeeting.