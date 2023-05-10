KOBELCO USA Introduces New SK230 and SK270 -7 Series Mid-Size Short Radius Excavators

Katy, TX – KOBELCO Construction Machinery USA, a world class crawler crane and excavator manufacturer, is pleased to launch the SK230SRLC-7 and SK270SRLC-7 (57-61,000 lb.) models in North America. These KOBELCO excavators set the standard for mid-size machines, offering full-size benefits with short rear swing capabilities and exceptional features.

The new KOBELCO SK230 and SK270 deliver unmatched power and performance while minimizing fuel consumption. Especially popular on urban jobsites, both models feature a compact design and long digging reach to provide easy maneuverability and a broad working range. And with top-class digging depths of 21’7” and 21’10” as well as impressive swing speeds, the SK230 and SK270 deliver continuous operation and short cycle times.

The enhanced KOBELCO SK230 is equipped to deliver full-sized performance over an extended working life. With an ISO digging force of 29,700-lbs and maximum digging reach of 31’10”, the SK230’s performance and power capabilities are best in class.

Also, packed with powerful performance capabilities, the SK270 is the newest KOBELCO SR Series excavator. This model boasts an ISO digging force of 35,300-lbs and a maximum digging reach of 32’4” to achieve leading-class work volume. The SK270 supplies the perfect balance of fuel economy and jobsite productivity.

The proprietary KOBELCO intelligent control system showcased on the SK230 and SK270 ensures smooth engagement and disengagement across all machine functions. Heavy lift can be enabled when extra lifting capacity is needed and for extra digging power the exclusive no time limit power boost button instantly delivers ~10% more power on demand. KOBELCO’s Independent travel, an exclusive KOBELCO feature, also allows each model to move, lift, and swing simultaneously without experiencing loss of travel power. This makes transporting pipe or other heavy material across job sites a breeze.

The Tier IV Final YANMAR 164 hp engine delivers full-size power and superior efficiency. These models also include KOBELCO’s exclusive iNDr (Integrated Noise & Dust Reduction Cooling System) configuration to include a revolutionary double offset duct structure, allowing both units to deliver ultra-quiet operation and reduce dust intake.

When it comes to machine maintenance and comfort, the SK230 and SK270 offer intuitive operation and comprehensive safety. Easy access to the cooling and control valve areas, engine compartment, and electrical components ensure convenient day-to-day maintenance. Both KOBELCO models boast various cab features including an optimized control layout, wide access doors, powerful multi vent air conditioner, ergonomic lever angles, LED interior lighting, tilting left side console, 270-degree camera system, and a 7-way heated adjustable suspension seat. These are just a few of the many standard equipment items that most competitors offer as an option.

KOBELCO Construction Machinery USA offers industry-leading crawler excavators that include zero tail swing, compact, standard, long-reach, mass excavation, and demolition models. KOBELCO is committed to producing quality machines with advanced productivity-boosting features, more standard equipment, and innovative technologies. So, when it comes to superior performance, efficiency, safety, and overall added value, KOBELCO is “Built Like No Other.”

For more information on KOBELCO Construction Machinery USA or KOBELCO products, please visit [www.KOBELCO-USA.com]www.KOBELCO-USA.com.