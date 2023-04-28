May 20: Hundreds to Climb Rice University Stadium

All in support of the American Lung Association’s efforts to save lives

The American Lung Association in Texas is thrilled to announce that the Fight For Air Climb will be returning to Rice University Stadium on Saturday.

WHO: Hundreds of climbers of all fitness levels, families, and corporate teams from across Texas are expected to participate in this annual event, which is designed for every type of climber, from beginners to competitive climbers.

WHAT: This year, the Fight For Air Climb will have four lung health heroes: Cindy Beach, Carola Meneke, Karla Sageth de Mejia, and Laura Aguinaga. These incredible individuals have all overcome lung disease and serve as an inspiration to everyone participating in the climb.

We are also excited to announce that ABC13’s Mycah Hatfield will be returning as the Mistress of Ceremony for the event, bringing her infectious energy and enthusiasm to the proceedings.

RadioOne stations, including Majic 102.1, Praise 92.1, and The Box 97.9, will be broadcasting live from the event, providing music and entertainment for the climbers and spectators.

In addition to the climbers, we will have several featured guests and photo ops, including the Houston Ghostbusters and the Genentech Mega-Lungs. These larger-than-life characters are sure to make the climb even more memorable.

We are grateful for the support of our local in-kind supporter, Craft Creamery, who will be providing delicious treats for the climbers and spectators to enjoy.

WHEN: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 8:00 a.m.

WHERE: Rice University Stadium, 6100 Main St, Houston, TX

WHY: The Fight For Air Climb is held annually to raise funds for lifesaving research, advocacy, and education programs. With almost 3 million Texans suffering from lung disease, it is vital that we continue to support the Lung Association’s efforts to improve lung health and save lives.