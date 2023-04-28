5 SEO Elements that Roofers Should Utilize to Dominate Their Niche

You might own a roofing company. If so, you may have some blue-collar skills that can help you when you’re on the job. However, you may not know very much about websites or SEO. SEO stands for search engine optimization.

If you don’t understand much about SEO or website creation, that’s not a problem. You can always hire someone who does. They might have some suggestions about what elements you should feature on your site. They may also mention some SEO techniques they feel you should use.

We’ll talk about SEO services for roofers right now. We’ll also run down some SEO elements that roofers will want if they hope to get more site visitors and conversions.

Why You Need Roofer SEO

If you don’t know much about SEO, you might wonder why you need it. You probably figure that if you create a website and it has the obvious elements you’d expect, customers will naturally come to you.

Roofers usually have plenty of competition, though. If you were the only roofer in your geographic area, you’d get all the customers by default. That’s not very likely, though.

In reality, most cities or towns have multiple professional roofers. The bigger the community, the more roofers you’ll find. You’re all competing for the same customers.

You might have great skills and excellent customer service, but you need more than that to keep getting those clients. You must also have excellent SEO so people will visit your website.

Once they visit your site, they might convert. Converting, in marketing language, means they’ll buy a product or use a service you offer. In this case, that’s likely purchasing a new roof from you or asking for some repair work.

Now, let’s run down some SEO elements that an agency might use to help your roofing company.

Local SEO

If you own a roofing business, it’s probably local. In other words, you won’t have customers from coast to coast. You’ll target a geographic region, and that means you’ll want local SEO elements on your website.

Local SEO involves optimizing a site so that people will find it because it mentions things about your town or city. For instance, if you have a roofing business in New York City, it would make sense to talk about the Empire State Building, the Big Apple, Madison Square Garden, etc., on your website.

That lets the Google crawlers know that you have a New York City location. When someone types phrases like “best roofing companies in New York City” into their search engine, you’ll likely appear near the top of that list.

A Google Business Listing

You might also know about a service that Google offers called a Google Business listing. That’s a listing service to which you can add your company when you open for business.

That listing should include your company’s full name with everything spelled correctly. It should feature your physical address if you have one. It should also feature your phone number, email address, and all of your other contact information.

You can have an SEO company create a Google Business listing if you don’t have one yet. That will help people find your website. The agency you hire can also fix any elements of your existing Google Business listing if it needs any updates.

Visual Elements on Your Site

You can have the SEO agency you hire add some visual elements to your website if you don’t have very many on there yet. Those visual elements might include a company logo. You can put that at the top of your landing page, like a letterhead.

You can hire a photographer or videographer and have them take pictures and videos. You might have them meet you at a job site and take some pictures of you and your workers fixing the roof or putting on a new one. They can shoot some videos as well.

Then, you can have the SEO agency put those edited photos and videos on your website. You can feature them on the landing page and elsewhere.

People appreciate seeing visual elements like that, and the Google crawlers like them too. More people will visit your site this way, and hopefully, more of them will convert as well.

Easy Contact Methods

You can ensure the SEO agency you hire puts easy contact methods on your website. That’s a simple SEO element but one that you should never neglect.

You will want a contact page that features your phone number, email address, and perhaps a live chat option as well since many customers like that these days. You might think about commissioning a chatbot to have on your site. They don’t cost all that much, and you can have a customized one always standing by that can chat with customers if they have any questions or concerns.

A Blog

The SEO agency you hire might add a blog section to your website. You can write the blogs, or you may hire a copywriter if you don’t have the time or writing skills required.

Google web crawlers like seeing new content, and you can put up new blogs every week. This way, you can establish that you’re a roofing expert since you can talk about various roof maintenance tips or other relevant topics on your blog.

Your blog can have links that go elsewhere within your site. The SEO agency can set those up. They’ll call those inbound links, and your site should have some.

They can also add outbound links that direct your visitors elsewhere. They’ll leave your site via an outbound link, but you still need some for SEO purposes.

If your SEO agency adds all these website elements, you should do well. Your roofing company’s website can climb the SERPs, meaning it will show up at the top when someone types keywords into Google having to do with your industry. That’s how you get the customers you want.