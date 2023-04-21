Parenting and Education: What’s the Connection?

When you think of parenting, what comes to mind? For some, they may associate being a parent with teaching their children right from wrong and keeping them safe until they’re older. While doing both are the right thing to do, you also need to think about their education. You play an important role in your child’s education and overall development. Even though teachers and the school they attend play an enormous role, it’s still they look to for guidance. That’s why it’s so important to take an active role in their educational journey.

Educate Outside the Classroom

The first thing you need to remember is that education also happens outside the classroom. Since learning can happen all the time, you can transform every moment into a learning experience. Say your child is getting ready to go to college and was looking into getting their first credit card. As someone they trust, you want to make sure they research only the best student credit cards. Since they’re just starting out, you should teach them the best ways to manage their credit card. You should explain the difference between the types of credit cards and how choosing one that has a high interest rate can be detrimental their credit score.

Create the Right Environment

Creating a comfortable workspace should also be a priority. Regardless of their age, your child needs a space where they can focus on their studies without being disturbed. Keep in mind that the space should be away from the main hub in your home. If possible, set it up in their room, or in a spare room where they have privacy. Even if your child is younger, it’ still important to have a space where they can focus on their work. Since little ones can get distracted by television and people talking, you should situate their space far enough away from where everyone is, but close enough that you can keep an eye on them. That way, they’ll be able to use their critical thinking skills while they’re alone without always turning to you for the answers.

Teach Life Skills

As your child grows, you also need to teach them life skills. These skills will change as they get older, so it’s important to focus on the most age-appropriate ones at the right time. Learning how to make friends in the college years can wait but knowing how to communicate effectively is one skill children need to learn as early as possible. Even children as young as five need to know how to express themselves properly. This involves being able to talk about their feelings, even if they’re angry, in a calm manner. Additionally, they also need to know how to work with others without needing to have their way all the time. Teamwork is a skill that everyone needs to master, regardless of age. When you think about it, not being able to work well with others can cost them a job they really enjoy.

Help Them Embrace Their Passions

It may sound silly, but not everyone can define what they’re passionate about. They might like doing a certain activity; however, they can’t really say that they’re passionate about it. Talk to them about what they see themselves doing for a career. In many cases, their favorite hobbies are what turn out to be the best career choice. If they’re younger, get them involved in extracurriculars where they can get a feeling of what they really enjoy doing. If they’re more of a homebody, you can also provide them with the supplies they need to pursue their passions at home.

Encourage Independence

As much as you want to keep your children young, they need to grow up and become independent. Being independent helps them become well-rounded adults who can take care of themselves, even in times of strife. Teach your children how to slowly become independent by having them doing things you usually do for them. It can be something as simple as cooking their dinner and washing their laundry to learning how to open a checking account or budget their savings for a big purchase. As they get older, you can increase their responsibilities, which will also help them feel more mature as well.

Send Them to School Wanting to Learn

When you kids are younger, you need to shape their opinions about learning. Talk to them about how exciting it can be learning new things, meeting new friends, and being able to come home and tell you all about it. If they’re in middle school, they might start feeling peer pressure and not really want to go to school. If that’s the case, it’s important to take the right approach. Talk to them about how great being in middle school is a major accomplishment, and they should be proud that they’re entering this phase of life. As far as high schoolers are concerned, you need to support them as they venture into young adulthood.