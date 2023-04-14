Hire Houston Youth Job And Resource Fairs Return On April 15

The initiative aims to provide 20,000 jobs to Houston youth

Mayor Sylvester Turner’s annual Hire Houston Youth (HHY) city-wide hiring initiative returns this year featuring an online job board and a series of hiring events to provide 20,000 summer jobs and internships for local youth ages 16 to 24. Positions are available from The City of Houston and 537 diverse employers, including McDonald’s, Houston Museum of Natural Science, Calpine, HP, Amazon, United Airlines, etc. Thanks to the support of the National League of Cities, the program has now placed an added emphasis on STEM related opportunities. Starting immediately, applicants can visit hirehoustonyouth.org to register, access the job board, and find additional resources from local organizations.

In partnership with the McDonald’s owner/operators in Greater Houston, Hire Houston Youth is hosting a series of six job and resource fairs taking place from April through June. The in-person events will allow job seekers to speak with representatives from area employers. Applicants who bring a current resume, Texas ID, and social security card will have the opportunity to interview “on the spot.” These events are open to the public and do not require applicants to pre-register or be pre-screened.

“We greatly appreciate Dave Moss and the Greater Houston McDonald’s owners for partnering with us to provide employment opportunities for young people in various sectors of the Houston community since 2016,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Mr. Moss, his associates, and all the employers and organizations participating in these events recognize that our youth are our most valuable resource, and that investing in our youth is an investment in Houston’s future.”

In addition to job opportunities, local youth can access scholarship information and employment resources such as interviewing skills, transportation vouchers, and financial literacy. Positions are available from public and private employers. The job and resource fairs are scheduled for:

Saturday, April 15

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

HISD ‘When I Grow Up” Career Expo

4400 W. 18th Street Houston, TX 77092

Saturday, April 29

10 a.m. to 1p.m.

Magnolia Multi-Service Center

Saturday, May 13

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Acres Home Multi-Service Center

Saturday, May 20

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center

Saturday, May 27

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Alief Community Center

Saturday, June 10

10 a.m.to 2 p.m.

George R. Brown Convention Center

“I am honored to continue the work my father started when he first created the Hire Houston Youth program with Mayor Turner in 2016,” said local McDonald’s owner/operator Jordan Moss. “McDonald’s has been a proud partner ever since, and we’re excited to come together for another year of offering opportunities to the young people in our communities.”

Since 2016, the Hire Houston Youth Program has facilitated 32,000 jobs and internships.