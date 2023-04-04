What Is Bruxism And How To Treat It?

Oral health is just as important as your physical health, however, it often gets overlooked until the problem becomes a major issue.

But dental procedures can cost thousands of dollars only to provide temporary solutions. This is why it is essential to stay alert and notice the effects of your lifestyle choices on your oral health.

Here is everything you need to know about bruxism and what is the best option to treat it.

What Is Bruxism?

Many people already know about bruxism or at least recognize what bruxism is without knowing that they are suffering from it.

Bruxism is a jaw and teeth condition that causes you to grind your teeth.

It is a common misconception that bruxism or teeth grinding is only a sleep disorder. While many people do grind their teeth at night unconsciously, bruxism can present itself while awake too.

Though, conscious or awake bruxism is not nearly as harmful since you can control it. But at times severe cases of bruxism may result in larger problems so you should consult your dentist and ask for a bruxism evaluation.

What To Look For?

If you are worried about bruxism or don’t know what to look for, some early signs will help you determine your next course of action.

One of the first signs of teeth grinding is severe jaw pain or any jaw discomfort.

It is obvious that if you spend the entire night grinding your teeth, jaw/facial pain is bound to happen. Additionally, you can also experience frequent headaches caused by clenching your jaw for prolonged periods.

For more serious cases of teeth grinding, you may notice the shape of your teeth starting to change or quite literally see teeth that have been ground down over time.

Another common indicator of bruxism is a lack of quality sleep and restlessness throughout the night.

If you start to notice these changes, consult your dentist immediately.

How To Prevent It?

If you suspect that you grind your teeth at night, ask someone to sleep in the same room as you. This companion can help keep an eye on you and see if you grind your teeth or clench your jaw overnight.

In terms of preventing teeth grinding while awake, create a list of occasions and situations that made you clench your jaw or grind your teeth.

More often than not, these will be situations where you are either stressed or anxious about something. You might be directly holding that tension in your jaw without even noticing it.

How To Treat It?

One of the easiest and most effective ways to fix bruxism is to use night guards. Night guards act as a protective layer between your upper and lower teeth that prevent you from grinding and losing teeth mass.

Night guards are also the best option in terms of money as they are quite affordable in comparison to restorative surgery. Even after getting surgery, there are chances that you might start grinding your teeth again.

While the idea of wearing a night guard for a long period might seem uncomfortable, Smile Brilliant’s night guards can be custom created for your jaw and teeth shape. Their quality products will ensure quality sleep and you will quickly realize why they are the best in the business.

Other methods of dealing with bruxism involve meditation to deal with stress, muscle relaxants, splints, surgery, etc.

Conclusion

Bruxism can become a major nuisance in your and your partner’s life. Make sure to take note of the early signs and seek medical help as needed.

Regular dental checkups are essential in maintaining your oral health and can help fight problems early on.