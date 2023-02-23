Judge Lina Hidalgo’s Statement on News About ‘Firefighting Water’ from East Palestine Being Disposed of in Harris County 

Harris County, TX – February 22, 2023, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued the following statement today:

“I and my office heard today that ‘firefighting water’ from the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment is slated to be disposed of in our county. Our Harris County Pollution Control Department and Harris County Attorney’s have reached out to the company and the Environmental Protection Agency to receive more information about timing, transportation mechanisms, and contents, as well as to ensure all regulations are being met. I have communicated with Deer Park Emergency Management and Mayor Mouton, and am very sensitive to the concerns that this news naturally brings to our community. We will keep residents informed as we learn more.”