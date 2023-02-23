International schools in Canada for foreign students

Deciding in studying in TOP residential schools in Canada, the foreign students are provided with all necessary conditions for comprehensive development

Residential schools in Сanada

The first residential schools in Canada were designed for indigenous children for their studying in the territory of modern Canada, and were created in New France by Catholic missionaries. The aim of such schools was teaching of indigenous children, also indoctrinating them into Euro-Canadian and Christian ways of living and assimilating them into mainstream white Canadian society. The boarding school system has affected several generations of indigenous peoples, having a long-term detrimental impact on indigenous, Inuit and Metis communities, culture, economy, traditional knowledge and lifestyle, languages, family structures. However, this initiative had a damaging effect and caused a public outcry. To provide support to former residential school students and their families, a National Crisis Line in Boarding Schools was established. In 2020, the Government of Canada announced that the boarding school system was awarded the status of a national historical event as part of the National Program for Celebrating Historical Events.

International schools in Canada – specifics of studying

Nowadays, the boarding schools in Canada are the unique combination of traditions and progressive approach to education. Studying in Canadian schools opens the doors to the world’s leading universities for graduates. At the same time, the cost of studying here is much lower than in the USA or Europe. The Canadian secondary education system is considered one of the best in the world. The state pays great attention to secondary schools and allocates funds that allow the development of this area in accordance with the latest trends and technological advances. The equipment of Canadian secondary educational institutions can only be envied. School education in Canada is compulsory for children from 6 to 16 years old and is provided free of charge to citizens of the country. In addition to educational programs, much attention is paid to the comprehensive development of students. All schools have excellent sports equipment and can offer a wide range of classes. In addition to traditional sports, outdoor sports disciplines are very popular in Canada – skiing, hockey, hiking, survival in the forest, etc. The creative development of schoolchildren is also a priority: painting, music, performing arts – boarding schools strive to raise their pupils with versatile personalities.

Accommodation in the best residential schools in Canada

Living conditions in boarding schools in Canada meet the most demanding requirements: the equipment of campuses is in many ways better than American or British schools. Children live in spacious, well-equipped rooms for 1-2 people. There are always curators in the dormitories, so the supervision of students is carried out 24 hours a day. And if you consider that Canada is considered one of the safest countries in the world, it becomes obvious that there is no reason to worry about the child. Meals are organized on the full board basis.

Enrolment requirements in TOP residential schools in Canada

Many Canadian schools accept new students not only in September, but also in the middle of the year. To enrol in a Canadian school, the foreign students need:

Decide on an educational institution.

Fill out an application form and pay a fee for its consideration (approximately $ 200).

Take a test for the level of academic knowledge: SSAT (Secondary School Admission Test) or CAT (Canadian Achievement Tests). Some schools may also ask you to write an essay or take an internal exam.

Take a foreign language proficiency test: IELTS or TOEFL. In case if the student will study in French – DALF.

Report cards for the last 2 years.

Get an interview with a school representative (usually via Skype).

Pass a medical examination.

Applications are accepted, as a rule, all year round. But it is better to clarify the conditions in a particular educational institution. And do not forget to take into account the time for obtaining a visa – it is highly not recommended to be late for the start of school.

Residential schools in Canada fees for foreign students

The prices for tuition at boarding schools in Canada are pleasantly different from similar programs in the USA or Europe. The average cost is about 50,000 Canadian dollars per year. The amount usually includes all expenses related to tuition and accommodation.

TOP residential schools in Canada – ranking of 3 best schools