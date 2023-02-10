Sens. Cruz, Cornyn, Kelly Introduce Highway Formula Modernization Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) this week reintroduced the Highway Formula Modernization Act, bipartisan legislation that would direct the Department of Transportation to reevaluate the funding formulas used to distribute federal highway dollars for the first time in 16 years. Sen. Cruz previously introduced this bill in June of 2021.

Upon reintroduction, Sen. Cruz said:

“Texas continually receives less funding from the Highway Trust Fund (HTF) proportionally than any other state, even as we contribute the most in gas tax revenue to the HTF every year. Texans deserve a highway system that receives its fair share of infrastructure development funding. I am proud to partner with Sen. Kelly on this commonsense bill calling for a study to modernize the formula to ensure we invest properly in Texas highways and highways across the nation.”

Sen. Cornyn said:

“As the biggest donor in the country to the National Highway Trust Fund for several years running, Texas continues to be shortchanged out of our full share of funds. Highway Formula Fairness Act will ensure every donor state, including Texas, receives every dime they are owed in federal highway funding and that Texas drivers will no longer be the victim of this unfair exchange.”

Sen. Kelly said:

“For too long, Arizona has received less than its fair share in federal dollars for the highways, roads, and bridges folks use every day to get to work and school. Our bills will ensure that growing states like ours get the funding needed to make investments in the critical infrastructure we all count on.”

BACKGROUND:

While Congress has made minor updates to the highway trust fund formulas in recent years, the formulas used to allocate highway funding have not been updated since 2005, despite large population growth in states like Texas. Nearly all federal highway dollars are allocated to states and local governments based on these outdated formulas that are used to fund roads, bridges, and other critical transportation infrastructure.

Read the full text of the bill here.

Sen. Cruz introduced the Highway Formula Fairness Act last Congress. That bill would establish a minimum guarantee for fuel tax revenue received by states tied to the percentage of total funds paid into the Highway Trust Fund (HTF).