Looking for the Next of Kin

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals.

We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or

friends may see the information and contact this office.

Sincerely,

Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D., D-ABFE

ID Coordinator

Forensic Investigations

ANGEL LUIS CASIANO – Black Male, 01/23/1949: Mr. Casiano died at Ben Taub General Hospital

in Houston, TX on 11/30/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-

927-5000 and refer to case ML22-4995.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/99022)

LAWRENCE HENRY PRIMM – Black Male, 05/18/1952: Mr.

Primm died in the 4800 block of Allendale Road in Houston, TX on

12/07/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic

Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-5105.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/99029)

ELISEO CALDERON GALDAMEZ – White Male, 07/25/1952: Mr. Calderon Galdamez died in the

7800 block of West Little York Road in Houston, TX on 12/12/2022. Please call the Harris County

Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-5202.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/99337)

OCTAVIO INFANTE-MOLINA – White Male, 09/30/1971: Mr. Infante-Molina died in the 7000 block

of S. Gessner Road in Houston , TX on 12/23/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic

Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-5341.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/99290)

DIANE MARIE MILLER – White Female, 10/09/1954: Ms. Millerdied in the 10600 block of South Post Oak Road in Houston, TX

on 11/18/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic

Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-5418.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/99286)

BRAYAN NOEL MENDEZGOMEZ – Hispanic Male, 08/24/1988: Mr. Mendezgomez died in the

3900 block of the Hollister Street in Houston, TX on 12/29/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute

of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-5453.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/99287)

DEDRICK WOODWORTH ELLIOTT, 02/09/1938 – Mr. Elliott

died at Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center

on 01/22/2023. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic

Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML23-0312.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/99790)