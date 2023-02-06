Looking for the Next of Kin

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals.
We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or
friends may see the information and contact this office.
Sincerely,
Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D., D-ABFE
ID Coordinator
Forensic Investigations
ANGEL LUIS CASIANO – Black Male, 01/23/1949: Mr. Casiano died at Ben Taub General Hospital
in Houston, TX on 11/30/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-
927-5000 and refer to case ML22-4995.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/99022)
LAWRENCE HENRY PRIMM – Black Male, 05/18/1952: Mr.
Primm died in the 4800 block of Allendale Road in Houston, TX on
12/07/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic
Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-5105.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/99029)
ELISEO CALDERON GALDAMEZ – White Male, 07/25/1952: Mr. Calderon Galdamez died in the
7800 block of West Little York Road in Houston, TX on 12/12/2022. Please call the Harris County
Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-5202.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/99337)
OCTAVIO INFANTE-MOLINA – White Male, 09/30/1971: Mr. Infante-Molina died in the 7000 block
of S. Gessner Road in Houston , TX on 12/23/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic
Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-5341.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/99290)
DIANE MARIE MILLER – White Female, 10/09/1954: Ms. Millerdied in the 10600 block of South Post Oak Road in Houston, TX
on 11/18/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic
Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-5418.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/99286)
BRAYAN NOEL MENDEZGOMEZ – Hispanic Male, 08/24/1988: Mr. Mendezgomez died in the
3900 block of the Hollister Street in Houston, TX on 12/29/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute
of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-5453.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/99287)
DEDRICK WOODWORTH ELLIOTT, 02/09/1938 – Mr. Elliott
died at Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center
on 01/22/2023. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic
Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML23-0312.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/99790)