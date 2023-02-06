February Calendar listings

WHAT: Texas Chili Cookoff
WHEN: Feb. 11, 2023
WHERE: 500 Pin Oak Rd., Katy Tx,
American Family Warehouse Parking Lot
TIME: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
DESCRIPTION: Benefiting Katy ISD District FFA; Admission is $5.00 for general admission; $200 to enter a cookoff team
MORE INFORMATION: Ashley DeWispelaere, 281-391-5289
WHAT: Katy Business Association Monthly Networking Lunch
WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023
WHERE: The Oaks Kitchen & Bar, 2100 Cane Island Pkwy B, Katy TX
TIME: 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
DESCRIPTION: Network, Upcoming Events, Member Panel, Door Prizes and Lunch served at Noon: Cost – members $20.00, Non – members (visitors) $25.00, Day of Event $40.00
MORE INFORMATION: 832-656-3993
WHAT: Networking Breakfast – Katy Christian Chamber of Commerce
WHEN: Friday, Jan 17, 2-23
WHERE: Church on the Rock, 433 Barker Cypress Rd, Houston, TX
TIME: 7:00 – 8:30 a.m.
DESCRIPTION: Featured speaker – Stan Goss – Executive Leadership Coach, Speaker, and Author
MORE INFORMATION: 281-741-8317
WHAT: 4th Annual Black Cowboy Legacy Rodeo
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
WHERE: George Ranch Historical Park, 10215 FM 762, Richmond, TX
TIME: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
DESCRIPTION: The 4th Annual Black Cowboy Legacy Rodeo spotlights the role four generations of Black cowboys working alongside four generations of the George Family
MORE INFORMATION: General Admission – adults $20.00, children ages (4-12) – $10.00
WHAT: Katy Half Marathon
WHEN: Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
WHERE: Typhoon Texas Waterpark, 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd, Katy, Tx 77494
TIME: 5 – 8 a.m.
DESCRIPTION: Bayou City Half Marathon series believes in giving athletes of all leels a competitive advantage. In addition to providing an excellent racing experience, we are excited to support your racing success through our fundraising program, Run Houston! Since 2015, over 1,300 athletes have collectively raised over $570,000 for dozens of causes.
MORE INFORMATION: Cost Half Marathon – $99.99, 5K – $44.99; registration closes Feb. 8, 2023
WHAT: Care of Mother & Baby Classes
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
WHERE: Katy Birth Center, 1002 Avenue A, Katy, TX
TIME: 1 – 3 p.m.
DESCRIPTION: Newborn care classes are educational courses for parents, especially mothers expecting or having just had a bay.
MORE INFORMATION: 832-437-5876
WHAT: Bombshells Katy Pony Express Car Meet
WHEN: Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
WHERE: Bombshells, 20516 Katy Fwy, Katy TX
TIME: 6:30 – 9:00 p.m.
DESCRIPTION: Lots of cool cars, great people to hang out with.
MORE INFORMATION: 346-322-4805
WHAT: Katy Girls Softball Association
WHEN: Friday, Feb. 24 – Sunday, Feb 26
WHERE: Paul D. Rushing Park, 9114 Katy Hockley Rd, Katy, TX
TIME: Games are scheduled during the evening and day, Feb. 24-26.
DESCRIPTION: Katy Girls Softball Association is an organization dedicated to supporting Katy and the surrounding areas girls in the sport of Fastpitch Softball.
MORE INFORMATION: registerasa.com or registerusasoftball.com
WHAT: Graeme’s Run
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
WHERE: No Label Brewery, 5351 1st Street, Katy, TX
TIME: 9 a.m.
DESCRIPTION: “We wanted to have an event that brought the community together, told Graeme’s story, celebrated other heart babies, and raised money to support heart families by funding life-saving congenital heart defect research.” The Graeme McDaniel Foundation
MORE INFORMATION: 281-693-7545
WHAT: Music Bingo
WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023
WHERE: Katy Fussell Senior Citizen Center, 901 Avenue C, Katy, TX
TIME: 8 – 10 a.m .
DESCRIPTION: Please call Fussell Senior Citizen Center for description of Music Bingo and the many different activities that happen each month.
MORE INFORMATION: 281-391-4800, info@cityofkaty.com