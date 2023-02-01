Fidium Fiber expanding to more than 8,700 homes in Texas



Construction through June will bring services to more Conroe, Katy and Lufkin-area residents

CONROE, Texas — Feb. 1, 2022 — Fidium Fiber is expanding its all-fiber broadband network in Texas. Construction began earlier this month, and will continue through June on more than 8,700 more fiber passings in the Conroe, Lufkin, and Katy areas. Since 2021, construction has brought Fidium Fiber services to more than 100,000 locations in these Texas communities.

Fidium Fiber delivers a multi-gig, symmetrical, fiber internet without contracts, data caps or hassles. All Fidium plans offer symmetrical speeds from 50 Mbps to 2 Gigs, with no contract or data caps. Customers can also get phone service through [www.fidiumfiber.com/Phone-Service]VoIP plans and residents may also add streaming TV services. Fidium’s internet experience for small businesses will also soon be available in these communities through this construction.

When complete, construction will provide a major upgrade to the area’s internet experience, delivering ultra-fast, 100% fiber internet with symmetrical speeds that will empower residents with the ability to connect all their devices at higher speeds, and so much more. Additional information will be shared with the city and residents as the new fiber build progresses. Residents and businesses can sign up to receive an email, text or phone call as soon as service is available. Mailers, door hangers and construction alerts will be distributed to keep the public informed, and Fidium representatives will be visiting neighborhoods to share more about Fidium.

Keep an eye out for construction crews and visit FidiumFiber.com/Expanding to get updates on progress, as well to check local availability and pre-order services.

Discounts are available to eligible customers through the Affordable Connectivity Plan and Lifeline.

About Fidium Fiber

Fidium Fiber is a customer-centered, consumer fiber broadband service offering symmetrical multi-gig speeds and exceptional service. Fidium is available in California, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont with new locations available daily. Fidium is a brand from Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL). Consolidated is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across a 20-plus state service area. Learn more at FidiumFiber.com.