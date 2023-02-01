A Jam-Packed Summer Awaits Full of Fun and Engaging Activities at The Village School Summer Camp

Registration is Now Open

Houston, TX – Feb. 1, 2023– The Village School, a pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade private day and boarding school located in Houston, announced today that registration for its 2023 Summer Camp is now open.

Open to all students, those in pre-kindergarten through the 8th grade, summer camp at The Village School offers a fun-filled schedule that includes weekly themes and daily water activities. All activities will take place on the campus of The Village School, located at 13051 Whittington Drive from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Our summer camp program provides participants with a variety of engaging and entertaining activities designed to enrich their minds while at the same time having fun and making new friends,” said Jeff Bond, summer camp director. “We look forward to hosting students from all across the Greater Houston area at The Village School Summer Camp.”

Parents may choose to send their children to any of the below day camps during the summer months:

May 30-June 2: Sports Week ($340; 4-day camp)

Sports Week ($340; 4-day camp) June 5-June 9: Carnival Week ($425)

Carnival Week ($425) June 12-June 16 : Jungle Week ($425)

: Jungle Week ($425) June 19 – June 23: Space Week ($425)

Space Week ($425) June 26-June 30 : Chopped Cooking Week ($425)

: Chopped Cooking Week ($425) July 5-July 7: Christmas in July Week ($255: 3-day camp)

Christmas in July Week ($255: 3-day camp) July 10-July 14 : Superhero Week ($425)

: Superhero Week ($425) July 17-July 21: Around the World Week ($425)

Lunch is included in the cost of the camp and will be provided daily. There is an option for extended hours both before and after camp for an additional cost.

For more information about summer camp at The Village School, visit www.thevillageschool.com/summer.

