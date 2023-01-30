District 19-6A Swimmers Making Waves

By Terry Carter

Jordan’s natatorium was filled with excited teams and swim fans as several regional powers squared-off in the District 19-6A swimming and diving championships .

The Jordan Warrior girls’ team dominated the meet to capture the team title with 159 points. Seven Lakes (114). Taylor (76) and Tompkins (66) rounded out the top-4 girls’ teams.

Tompkins (118) captured the boys’ team title by holding off the charging Seven Lakes Spartans (116). Cinco Ranch (78) captured third place, and Taylor (74) finished fourth.

The Spartans entered the final race, the boys’ 400 freestyle relay, with a chance to overtake the Falcons. But Seven Lakes needed to finish first, which the Spartans did in 3:07.87. However Tompkins, true to the Falcon competitive spirit, finished strong in 3:09.51 to earn second place and capture the boys’ team title.

REGIONAL MEET DETAILS

The talent in District 19-6A is always high, and the team races often are decided in the final relay race. The meet is excellent preparation for the upcoming regional and state meets.

The regional event will be held at the Cy-Fair ISD Natatorium near Pridgeon Stadium off of FM 1960. The diving competition will be held Thursday at 3 p.m. Swimming preliminary races will begin on Friday at 9 a.m. with the finals starting at the same time on Saturday, according to Seven Lakes swim coach Jordan Beck.

Beck said he gives the Jordan girls’ team and the Seven Lakes and Tompkins boys’ squads a chance to finish high in the regional team competition.

Excited swimming fans erupt in celebration after Seven Lakes notches a big relay win. (Photo by UDPhotos.com)