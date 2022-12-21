Cyber Dating and the Single Girl: The Brave New World of Romance

The explosion of the internet and personal computers has changed the way men and women meet. Whether an online dating site leads to love, it can be a fun pastime. The explosion of the internet and personal computers has changed the way men and women meet. Whether an online dating site leads to love, it can be a fun pastime.

Nowadays, almost everyone is aware of the online dating websites available for single people, as a way to meet eligible and interested members of the opposite sex. The internet, fast computing, and multimedia simply revolutionized personal ad, which has been around since the 1960s and used to be considered a borderline-desperate tactic. Nowadays, online dating sites like Chatrandom website are considered to be a viable and somewhat safe avenue for finding companionship, but proceed with caution!

The Differences Between Free and Subscription Online Dating Websites

Computer dating services have been around nearly as long as computers have. A couple of episodes of the popular 1970s television show Love American Style concerned the phenomenon (two men accidentally get connected because they have the feminine-sounding names “Marion” and “Francis”). Here in the 21st century, the biggest difference between “pay” and “free” online dating websites is that the former attempts to provide custom-made matches based on users’ responses to a series of questionnaires.

A match on paper may not translate to relationship bliss. Answers on a series of questionnaires can be fudged, the truth can be stretched, and even when responses dovetail to the letter, real-world intangibles can get in the way. The best reason for using a subscription dating website is the possibility of meeting men who are willing to make a small investment to improve their chances for romance.

The Profile: A Single Woman’s Calling Card on the Online Dating Scene

Whether a subscription online dating site or a free one is used, the profile is one of the most important aspects of the process. For many women, who may have been taught to be humble and put others first, it can be a challenge to fill in all the blanks and descriptions.

Remember that the main goal of the profile is to spark interest among available men. It works similarly to the way a good resume will attract a prospective employer for an interview. A sense of humor can work wonders, but to avoid problems and misunderstandings later on, honesty is the best policy.

It can be fun to read snippets of the profiles of some of the men out there. Here are some rephrasing from actual men’s profiles:

“I find it amusing when a woman says I am comfortable in both jeans and formal wear. That’s nice to hear, but unfortunately ladies, many men will be thinking about how you look OUT of your jeans and formal wear. Shallow, I know, but true…”

“I am seeking similar character traits like honesty, and integrity and for someone to feed me bonbons while I play several hours of WarCraft (just kidding).”

“I can’t believe how many times I’ve read ‘Love to walk on the beach’. Who are all these millions of people who walk on the beach? And why hasn’t it fallen off into the ocean yet? Sometimes it’s just not convenient to get to the beach, and you’ll have to take a nice walk somewhere else.”

Common Sense Online Dating Safety for the Single Woman

Fortunately, every dating website, whether subscription or free, operates with an interface that allows people to view profiles and respond to match notices while remaining in relative anonymity. There are many things to keep in mind when talking on random video chat websites. An email system allows men and women who are interested in each other can message each other back and forth, testing the water until revealing more personal information, such as a direct email address or a telephone number.

The best first date is in a neutral setting. Coffee shops offer a good, low-pressure environment for this. A short conversation over lattes should reveal early signs of chemistry and opens the door for dinner, a romantic walk, or a movie. It also gives an easy “out” with a minimum of hard feelings if the first meeting fails to spark excitement. Later on, after the ice has been broken, phone numbers can be exchanged, and meetings at residences will be safer.

Online Dating: A High-Tech Way to Meet, but it Still Comes Down to Serendipity

Doris Day once sang a song called “Que Sera, Sera (Whatever will be, will be).” Some women believe that a true “soul mate” exists out there somewhere, while others believe that any number of different types of men can become great romantic partners. Online dating can help in either case, since it can spark the wheels of fate in bringing on the arrival of that special someone, or it can offer a smorgasbord of available men to choose from, for fun times. Along the way, it can be fun learning about how the men of today think and feel.