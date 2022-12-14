What Tech Do You Need to Start a Competitive Online Casino?

Online casinos are a budding industry that is only growing in popularity. Once they are set up, they are fairly easy to manage, which makes them a top choice for businesses of all sizes—thinking about “how to start an online gambling business”? Here are some of the things you should consider.

What Tech is Needed for an Online Casino?

To start your casino and be successful, you need to have the right tech. Here are some of the key pieces you will need:

A secure online platform: Your casino needs to be hosted on a secure online platform that offers robust security measures. It includes provisions for anti-spamming and anti-fraud measures that will make your casino difficult to hack. Payment processing and banking facilities: You also need to have payment processing and banking facilities in place so players can deposit and withdraw money. It will help you keep track of player balances and ensure that cash is always available when needed. Software development tools: To create your casino software, you’ll need various software development tools, such as an HTML editor and CSS compiler. These will let you create custom web pages and graphics for your casino site without learning coding languages. However, if coding is not your forte, there is another solution that provides the entire setup – white-label.

Whitelabel Casinos – Take Care of the Platform and Payment Processing

Whitelabel casinos are an option for those who want to start online casino businesses but don’t have the skills or money to build their site, plus the hassle of getting licensing across markets and producing content. After all, setting up a casino on your own can incur huge costs. Online casino expenses to expect on your own are as follows:

Marketing can run from $20,000 to $100,000 a month

Payment processors also get a cut with around $20,000 to $50,000 monthly

Game software packaged will run from $200000-$30000

Web Development $1000-$5000

Customer Service $250000 yearly

The main benefit of a white-label is that they typically require less up-front investment than building a casino site from scratch. In addition, many white-label casinos offer attractive terms for new players, offering bonuses and other incentives that can help you build a customer base quickly.

Licensing in Different Casino Markets

Different online casino markets have different licensing requirements. In the United States, for example, most online casinos must be licensed by state law. However, online casinos in other countries may only be operated with a government or regulatory authority license.

Typically, a Curacao license is the way to go, but if you’re aiming for the Ontario, Canada, or the UK market, Curacao might not be all-encompassing. The flourishing UK market is available but going with a white-label provider already covered by a UK license is more direct.

To obtain a license, an online casino must satisfy certain requirements, including having a responsible gaming program and demonstrating financial stability. Sometimes, an online casino may also need to submit information about its players and operations to regulators. But, again, this issue is covered by a white-label casino platform.

Starting a Casino Online

Beyond the tech needed, an online casino setup requires some work. There are several things to be taken into account, like licensing considerations, affiliate staffing, customer service staffing, and then marketing considerations. All this is worth it because, in the end, teaming up with a white label can get you the tech you need and the full package to be up and running faster than on your own.

The Bottom Line

Compared to building your site, white-label casinos can be much more affordable and manageable, requiring little more than a website and an email address. In addition to being less expensive, white labels offer a wide range of benefits that make them appealing options for those looking to get started in the online gambling business.