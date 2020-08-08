7 Facts about casinos that you probably did not know

Casinos have been popular since their inauguration in the 1600s. The attraction of winning big simply for playing games of chance has been growing with more then two thousand establishments scattered all over the globe. In this post, we will be sharing some interesting facts about these establishments that you probably did not know.

The first casino was founded in 1638 and located in Venice

During the 1600s, it was a time for significant progression in medicine, art, and technology in Italy. During this era games of chance also started gaining esteem in Venice. Governing officials realized that citizens would continue gambling irrespective if they approve or not, and this is how the world’s first casino, the Ridotto has seen the light. Nowadays, Casino di Venezia is still holding its roots in the initial casino and is trading in the very same building.

American roulette wheels differ from others

The majority casino games are pretty much the same worldwide, with only minor differences. American roulette wheels vary from machines in other parts of the world. In American casinos, 0 and 00 is used, which means the house has a slight edge when individual numbers are bet. In other countries, only 0 is used which means the odds for individual numbers are 1/37.

You will notice almost no clocks in casinos

You will find it hard to locate a clock anywhere in casinos and for most gamblers, none is in sight. Casinos use certain psychological tactics to obtain the edge they require, including having customers gamble for real cash for as long as possible. The idea is that players do notconstantly look at the clock, basically losing track of time. However, you will find clocks in the Bellagio, one of the most successful casinos in Las Vegas. This establishment is known for doing things somewhat different.

Slots remain the most favorable

The best odds on the casino floor is not found at the casino slots, however, they remain the most desirable game in any gaming establishment among millions of individuals. Our guess is that people are drawn to these games due to the ease of play.

Las Vegas is not the top dog

Most individuals would think that Las Vegas is the world’s gambling capital, however the Chinese city of Macau is the top dog in the industry. For instance, in 2012, the casinos in Macau had revenues that were five times more than that of Las Vegas.

The odds of blackjack are dissimilar to what you imagine

Many articles proclaim that the game of blackjack offers players the best odds. You will notice the number is 2% (house edge). However, the 2% edge only applies when a perfect blackjack strategy is used. Most players do not play the perfect blackjack game;therefore, the edge number can be somewhat misleading.

Security is top notch

Security is a crucial factor in casinos. Besides your standard guards and cameras, there are specific security measures used for casinos. A good example is angel eye. It is used for preventing players from switching cards after been dealt a hand. Every card that is dealt is scanned, and if a player turns up a card which was not dealt by the dealer, security is alerted immediately.