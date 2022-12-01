Katy Notched another Playoff win against Summer Creek

By Terry Carter

Unbeaten Katy notched another playoff win against on Friday afternoon, this time over Summer Creek, 35-7, at Turner Stadium in Humble.

The victory pushes the Tigers back to familiar territory in a battle for the Region III-6A Division II crown after Katy senior RB Seth Davis raced through the Summer Creek secondary for 224 yards and two TDs.

Davis wasted little time in scoring against the Bulldogs after the Tiger defense shut down Summer Creek’s first offensive possession, forcing a punt. Davis got loose for a long run and then scored on a 2-yard effort moments later.

Katy gained 326 rushing yards, and QB Caleb Koger completed 8-of-13 passes for 92 yards and two TDs to balance the offensive effort. RB Chase Johnsey also scored once.

Junior TE Luke Carter caught another TD pass as Katy continues to explore new receiving options after a leading receiver went down to injury in midseason. Carter’s 13-yard scoring catch and WR Adam Jackson’s four catches for 50 yards and one score powered the way.

Katy led 28-0 at halftime and held the Bulldogs scoreless until midway through the third quarter in wet conditions.

Now 13-0, Katy will play C.E. King on Friday at NRG Stadium at 7 p.m.