Buy Now, Pay Later: What is it and how does it Work?

The acronym “BNPL” stands for “buy now, pay later” and refers to a specific kind of instalment loan. It breaks down the total cost of your purchase into several manageable instalments, the first of which is due when you make your purchase. Any outstanding balance on your transaction will be automatically charged to your chosen payment method until the full amount is paid.

Interest and fees may be associated with certain programmes, however, some options may not need you to pay anything at all.

A wide variety of BNPL payment options are readily available in physical and online retail locations.

How does BNPL work?

You’ll have the opportunity to split up the cost of your order and pay a percentage of it now instead of the entire price all at once when you check out.

The application form, if any, is conveniently located on the shopping cart page itself. Identifying details including name, address, phone number, and Social Security number could be requested. A method of payment is also something you’ll supply. The BNPL service provider can then make a quick decision on your application based on the results of a soft credit check that won’t have any impact on your credit score.

Conditions for approval vary, however, it is possible to get a loan even if you have poor or no credit.

Provider-specific factors will also influence the payment schedule you’re given, but many businesses employ a “pay-in-four” scheme in which you make four equal payments, spaced out every two weeks, beginning with the initial payment due right away.

As an illustration, if your order totals $300, you’ll pay $75 at checkout and three more payments of $75, payable two weeks apart. Assuming punctual payments, your purchase will be paid in full within a month’s time.

Longer BNPL programmes may incur up to 30% APR, although pay-in-four plans typically don’t. Late or rescheduled payment fees, for example, can cost anywhere from $1 to $10, with some companies capping the total at 25% of the purchase price.

Should you use the buy now, pay later service?

When determining whether or not to go with a BNPL payment plan, a number of factors should be taken into account.

This page describes it nicely and suggests saving your BNPL purchases for things like a new bed or a computer. It’s not a smart idea to go into debt for a non-essential item, even if the plan seems straightforward and inexpensive.

You should also try to find a BNPL programme that charges no or very little interest. Paying down the debt will become less of a burden as a result of the reduced monthly instalments.

Avoid buying now, pay later if you are having trouble making ends meet or save for an emergency. Overspending is common when using BNPL due to its ease of use. If that occurs, you risk having a negative impact on your credit score due to the possibility of costly fees or being referred to collections.

A credit card or another form of alternative payment might be a better financing option for some consumers. While few BNPL businesses report on-time payments to credit bureaus, the vast majority of credit cards do. Making all of your payments on time shows lenders that you can be trusted, which can lead to lower interest rates and better terms on loans and another financing in the future.

To avoid interest charges from most credit card companies, which are not associated with BNPL, simply pay off your entire balance each month.

Overextending one’s financial resources is avoided thanks in part to the stringent regulations placed on the use of credit cards. These regulations include greater disclosure of fees and more stringent underwriting standards.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau published a study on the buy now, pay later (BNPL) industry in September, signalling that the industry may soon be subject to greater oversight. The study found that BNPL posed several risks, including the lack of consumer protections, the ease of debt accumulation, and the potential for data harvesting. The CFPB has pledged to keep working to fix the problems, which may result in stricter rules for BNPL.