Top 6 LMS Pricing Models To Consider In 2022!

The success of your business is directly tied to the quality of the learning management system you implement. It may not be simple to figure out which is ideal for your company. In particular when the cost is the primary consideration in the acquisition of an LMS. Choosing an LMS is challenging because each has unique capabilities and pricing structures. Therefore, as a beginner buyer, you will prioritize the product’s features over its cost, but you must keep in mind that you have a limited budget for technology. To do so, you must first learn about the various price models for LMSs and then make an informed decision.

Perpetual:

You can avoid LMS costs altogether by buying one that you can buy outright if you don’t want to pay regularly. This license is often referred to as a “perpetual” license. You can use the LMS platform forever in exchange for a one-time fee. One drawback is the cost of maintaining and improving the LMS. The software must be downloaded instead of accessed through the cloud.

License Fee:

Periodic licensing requires large organizations to pay licensing costs regularly to gain access to and utilize the LMS system. After the subscription period ends, the user can no longer access the LMS software. Large organizations prefer this price structure for learning management systems because it allows them to expand the number of courses and learners they offer without increasing costs to the organization. The LMS can be tailored to an organization’s eLearning requirements, making this pricing choice particularly attractive. As a result, many edtech businesses provide a number of different subscription tiers to its client. Subscribing to a more expensive package or plan would allow the educational organization access to more features or sophisticated tools.

Pay Per Registered User:

It will cost you money for each learner that signs up for the LMS like Sap Litmos. User accounts are required to access the LMS and can be set up at the outset. You can save money by only registering those who want to join your organization voluntarily. It’s also a great option for companies promoting online training programs.

Pay Per Active User:

One of the most cost-effective models is paying just for those users who use the LMS, hence the name “pay per active user.” The two most frequent methods for determining an LMS’s price are: The primary one is to collect money from people who used the LMS during the billing period. Once they’ve signed in for the first time, they’ll have unrestricted access to your online training modules. If you have a corporate learner sign up in March, they will be included in that month’s billing, but you won’t be charged for them in April. Subsequently, you can collect a monthly fee for each actively logged-in user. Continuing with the same example, if the company learner is still active in the LMS in April and subsequent months, you will continue to be charged for them.

Pay per Learner:

With this pricing structure, organizations that want to use a learning management system must pay a flat fee regardless of how many learners or training sessions they have. Learning management systems built with several modules, lessons, features, and tools are commonly provided to learners by edtech firms that back either pay-per-course or pay-per-learner pricing models. They also allow businesses to set up separate profiles for each participant. By adding or removing modules, features, and courses, customers can tailor the LMS to their unique eLearning initiatives. This price model for LMS usage is popular among new enterprises and smaller organizations since it allows for more irregular staff training.

Free (Open Source):

For an LMS to be considered open source, its source code must be publicly available for anyone to see, copy, modify, or improve upon. It’s free because you’re not paying for the code itself, but it could still be an affordable choice depending on the additional services you require (such as tweaks, integrations, and updates) on top of the base product.

Conclusion

The cost is a significant factor, but it’s not the only one. There needs to be a balance between price and functionality in the LMS your firm purchases. Try out the service for free, check out what others say about it, and ask for referrals from people already working in online training. With this information in hand, you’ll be able to select the most suitable pricing model for your business.