How to determine the compensation amount in a personal injury claim?

“What is the value of a personal injury claim?” is one of the most common questions that many ask themselves after experiencing an accident or, in some cases, having a loved one hurt due to another person’s negligence. Whether it be while at work, as a pedestrian, or even during your daily commute on public transportation – accidents can happen to anyone at any time; the below-mentioned portion will explain how the value of a personal injury claim is determined and what you can do if you suffer from an injury which was not your fault. It will also explain what standard damages are when it comes to these types of claims and why they are essential.

Type of Injury You Suffered:

Personal injury cases are often complex and can vary substantially, as they vary based on the type of injury you suffered. In cases of severe damages caused by negligence, such as those that are life threatening, it is typical for an attorney to bill between $1,000 and $10,000 in legal fees. On the other hand, more minor injuries may only be recoverable by a fraction of this amount since they are not considered severe.

What Are Your Medical Expenses?

Unfortunately, some injuries require medical treatment, leading to higher medical expenses. Your health insurance may cover not all costs associated with a particular injury, so it is best to ask the insurance adjuster, who will determine how much of your medical expense will be recovered. Suppose you seek a lawyer to handle your claim, and a particular doctor’s opinion is needed to receive compensation for your injuries. In that case, it is in your best interest (if you can afford it) to hire that doctor as an expert witness. However, before deciding whether or not to do so, make sure that you consult with a good lawyer who can adequately assess the situation and give you their professional opinion on the matter.

Variation Within Each Injury:

In some cases, people out of court can settle personal injury claims; in other cases, you may have to pursue a lawsuit. Each case has its own set of facts and circumstances; therefore, it often becomes difficult to determine the value of a personal injury claim. Consequently, it is always best to consult a trusted attorney like Rosensteel Fleishman, PLLC, before filing your claim so that they can explain the process further to you. It is not uncommon for non-serious injuries to be settled outside court for around $200-$500, but serious injuries could lead to damages reaching millions of dollars. As explained above, each situation is unique in itself; thus, the value of a personal injury claim can differ depending on several factors.

Injury’s Impact on Your Life:

When determining the value of a personal injury claim, you must understand that your life is on pause while recovering from your injuries. Depending on the severity of your injuries and the extent of how they impact your quality of life, it may be necessary for you to return to work sooner than expected. Therefore, it may be challenging to determine how much compensation you can recover accurately.

Conclusion:

As stated above, a personal injury claim differs from a regular civil lawsuit insofar as certain limits may come into play when deciding the value of a claim. Therefore, it is best to think of it as a game of numbers in which you are trying to collect damages.