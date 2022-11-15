Harris County Appraisal District Named A Top Houston Workplace

HCAD Recognized As Top Workplace 6 Years In A Row

The Harris County Appraisal District (HCAD) has been selected as a Top Workplace in the Houston metropolitan area by the Houston Chronicle for the sixth consecutive year.

“Being named a Top Workplace in the Houston area for the sixth year in a row is truly an honor,” said Roland Altinger chief appraiser. “I believe this is noteworthy for the appraisal district because we have faced a number of challenges since 2017, such as massive flooding from Hurricane Harvey, a worldwide pandemic and skyrocketing home prices. It’s the dedication of our employees that has helped us navigate through these trials and remain focused on providing first-class customer service.”

HCAD ranked number 10 of the 30 large Houston area companies selected for the list and was the only government agency listed in the large-company category. The large-company rankings are for companies with 500 or more employees.

Altinger explained that the district’s focus has always been on being responsive to the needs of the taxing jurisdictions and the property owners.

“I’m so proud of everyone in HCAD,” he said. “We have led the assessing industry in creating new technology that makes it easier to interact with us, yet our basic motivation has always been to improve our customer relationships and our outreach to the communities we serve.”

The top workplaces lists are based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by Energage LLC, a Pennsylvania-based firm that provides technology-based employee engagement tools.

The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including engagement, organizational health and employee satisfaction with the organization and their job.

“Creating an organization that displays strong values and ethics, as well as one that genuinely listens to employees and its customers, has helped us make the Top Workplaces list for the past six years,” Altinger said.