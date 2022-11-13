How to Choose the Right Mascara Wand for Your Eye Shape

As an old Proverb once said, the eyes are the windows to the soul. So when you are putting on makeup, it is essential not to underestimate perfecting your eye makeup. Shopping for any type of makeup can be extremely difficult, not to mention expensive. Other popular options, such as lash extensions, are also very pricey, not to mention the damage they can cause to your natural eyelashes.

When you are shopping for mascara, one of the most common misconceptions is that the formula is what can make or break a product, but that is far from the truth. The brush itself and how the mascara is actually applied are vital to achieving that perfect look. In addition to the proper application and finding the best mascara wand, several new options have recently been introduced into the cosmetics industry, including DIY lash extensions. So if you are struggling with achieving that flirty lash look, check out our suggestions below to find your best options for the perfect lashes.

Focus on the Brush Shape

Walking down the cosmetics aisle can be very overwhelming, regardless of whether you consider yourself a novice or a pro when it comes to makeup application. Instead of focusing on the flashy packaging or buzzwords such as volume, length, or curling, take a look at the brush size and type, whether it is depicted via an illustration on the package or you can see the brush in the packaging. Finding the right mascara wand to compliment your eye shape is as easy as identifying if your eyes are more round, almond-shaped, hooded, small, or big.

Round Eyes

For round eyes, it is all about focusing on a wand that will help elongate your lashes. A curved brush would be best for this application while only using it on the outer lashes for a pop. Ball-shaped wands are also ideal for round eyes and should be applied by using the wand to go section by section instead of doing full sweeps as you would with a standard wand.

Almond-Shaped Eyes

Almond-shaped eyes can be distinguished by their upward shape at the corners of the eye. To best show off your almond eyes, start with using an eyelash curler before any mascara is applied to the eye. The curler helps separate each individual lash, preparing them for the perfect coat of mascara.

Hooded Eyes

Hooded eyes can be determined by taking a look at your upper eyelid. If you have a crease covering most of the upper eyelids, you have hooded eyes. Overall, the number one goal for those with hooded eyes is to have them appear more prominent. To do so, try to find a mascara that includes a curling brush. A curling wand will naturally add volume to your overall look, as well as avoid getting excess mascara on your top eyelid. In addition, seeking out a waterproof formula will intensify the curling, making your eyes appear instantly larger.

Small Eyes

Small eyes are similar to hooded eyes in that the overall goal is making the eyes appear more prominent. Focusing on a lengthening wand and formula can help you achieve this look. Fiber mascaras are great for smaller eyes, as they add both color and volume to your natural lashes.

Big Eyes

Big eyes do not need much to accentuate their beauty. Instead of branching out, reach for a much simpler brush, such as a straight brush. Layering the mascara is key and will help create both length and volume in just two to three coats. Be sure to allow the mascara to dry between coats for the best results.

DIY to Save Time and Money

For many people, searching for the perfect mascara product and wand can be tedious and exhausting. New products have recently hit the market that could save makeup wearers a lot of time and cash. Instead of taking the time to curl and coat your lashes, try reaching for a DIY lash extension kit. In as little as three steps, these kits could have you out the door in no time each day. Choose your desired color, style (how bold or glam are you wanting to go?), and lash length. The lashes can last up to ten days, including sleep, showers, and everyday wear and tear. The best part is that these lash extensions are virtually damage-free, and you do not have to worry about keeping up with appointments or heavy maintenance. Just apply, wear as you would like, and refill your lashes as needed.