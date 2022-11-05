Communities In Schools of Houston is finalist for National Grant Challenge

Winner to receive up to $50,000 from CareSource Foundation

Communities In Schools of Houston (CIS) has been selected as a finalist for the CareSource Foundation Grant Challenge, which was established to recognize organizations and programs that are significantly impacting communities’ toughest health issues. Through this new initiative, the CareSource Foundation aims to inspire innovation on reducing health disparities and moving the needle on health equity.

Communities In Schools of Houston is a nonprofit educational organization that empowers students, regardless of race, zip code or socioeconomic background, to realize their potential in school and beyond, serving 173 Houston-area campuses in the 2022-23 school year. In collaboration with more than 300 community partners, CIS helps students confront and overcome barriers that stand between them and a brighter future, including mental health issues. The CIS grant request to CareSource was for up to $50,000 to support its Mental Health Initiative (MHI) for Pre-K through grade 12 across Greater Houston.

CIS of Houston and other finalists now move on to a public voting stage. Supporters of each organization can vote for the one they believe is making the biggest impact. Individuals can vote once a day during the voting period, which is now through Thursday, November 17th. Awards between $5,000 and $50,000 will be distributed, with the top-vote getter receiving the $50,000 grand prize.

“Communities In Schools of Houston is honored to be a finalist for a grant award with the CareSource Foundation Grant Challenge,” says Lisa Descant, CEO. “I want to encourage our constituents to vote for CIS of Houston so that we can expand on providing crucial mental health services to students of all ages in the school districts we serve. We appreciate any and all support from the community.”

Caption: Communities In Schools (CIS) of Houston has been selected as a finalist for the CareSource Foundation Grant Challenge, with the goal of funding its Mental Health Initiative with a grant award. Photo credit: Courtesy of Communities In Schools of Houston.

The CIS Mental Health Initiative supports students in three critical ways: (1) Placement of full-time, licensed CIS mental health professionals on school campuses to provide direct mental health services to students; (2) Deployment of CIS Mobile Mental Health Team to campuses where need exists to provide short-term, solution-based mental health services; and (3) CIS partnerships with community mental health agencies to provide students with counseling, support groups, and referrals for additional services.

CIS of Houston’s on-campus mental health services are designed to help alleviate emotional and behavioral challenges, improve student socio-emotional health, and in turn, promote scholastic achievement. There is no cost to the student’s family.

All current competitions can be found at www.caresourcefoundationgrantchallenge.com , where individuals can cast their votes.