10 Modern Styles To Update Your Lingerie Game

There’s no need to be uncomfortable when shopping for lingerie. Within the last few years, many new and more size-inclusive brands have emerged, and several established companies in the intimate world are following suit by extending their size offerings. With the right brand behind you, picking out the perfect bra set or teddy can be a creative, empowering experience.

We’ve put together a range of lingerie styles that encompass all of our shapes, skin tones, and comfort levels — without compromising sex appeal. From everyday underwear brands that focus on wearability and simplicity to sultry picks that intentionally leave little to the imagination, we’ve got you covered. So whether you’re looking for something comfortable to wear every day or something special for a special occasion, we’ve got 10 Modern Styles Of Lingerie That You’ll Love.

Lace Bodysuits

A lace bodysuit is a lingerie style that consists of a one-piece garment that combines a bra top and panties into a single piece. The bodysuit is typically made from sheer or semi-sheer fabrics such as lace, mesh, or satin and often features low-cut necklines and plunging backs to show off the wearer’s skin.

Teddies

A teddy is a lingerie style that typically consists of a one-piece garment that combines a bra top and panties into a single piece, with the addition of lingerie-style straps and suspenders that extend down to the thighs. Unlike bodysuits, typically sheer or semi-sheer, teddies are often made from opaque fabrics such as satin, silk, or velvet. They often feature lacy details, bows, or other embellishments.

Lace lingerie sets

A lingerie set consists of two or more pieces, most often including a bra and panties, but also including lingerie camisoles, chemises, babydolls, and even garter belts and thigh highs. Sets are usually made from matching fabrics and colors and are designed to be worn together.

Corsets

A corset is a lingerie style that typically consists of a fitted bodice with boning that extends down to the hips, paired with lingerie-style straps and suspenders. Corsets are usually made from stiffer fabrics such as brocade or leather and often feature lacing at the back that can be adjusted to achieve a desired level of tightness.

Chemises

A chemise is a lingerie style that typically consists of a loose-fitting, sleeveless garment that falls anywhere from the mid-thigh to the ankle. Chemises are lingerie pieces that typically feature a loose, flowing fit and fall anywhere from the mid-thigh to the ankle. They are often sleeveless and made from lightweight materials like silk or cotton, making them perfect for summer weather.

Lingerie Jumpsuits

A lingerie jumpsuit is a one-piece garment that combines a bra top and panties into a single piece, with the addition of lingerie-style straps and suspenders that extend down to the thighs. Unlike bodysuits, typically sheer or semi-sheer, lingerie jumpsuits are often made from opaque fabrics such as satin, silk, or velvet. They often feature lacy details, bows, or other embellishments.

Baby dolls

A babydoll is a lingerie style that typically consists of a loose-fitting, short nightgown or negligee that falls above the knee. Baby dolls are often made from sheer or semi-sheer fabrics and feature lace trims, bows, or other decorative details. They are typically worn as lingerie but can also be used as sleepwear.

Leather lingerie

Sporty lingerie

Sporty lingerie is designed to be worn while participating in physical activity. It often features moisture-wicking fabrics and compression technologies to help keep the wearer cool, dry, and comfortable. Sporty lingerie is perfect for workouts, running, and other active pursuits.

Lingerie is a key part of any woman’s wardrobe, and it’s essential to have a variety of styles on hand to suit different occasions. These ten modern lingerie styles will help you update your look and feel confident and sexy no matter the occasion. From lace lingerie sets to leather lingerie, there’s something here for everyone. So why not try out a few new styles today?