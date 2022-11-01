Football Playoff Picture Gains Clarity

By Terry Carter

Victories over the weekend by Paetow, Katy, Morton Ranch and Tompkins have narrowed the available playoff spots in District 19-6A. But the race continues, as expected until the upcoming weekend for the final qualifiers.

KATY 59, SEVEN LAKES 0

The state-ranked and unbeaten Katy Tigers (9-0, 7-0) appear to have yet another unblemished regular season in their sites after dominating Seven Lakes (1-8, 1-6). Katy led 42-0 at halftime at Rhodes Stadium on Friday.

Senior Tiger RB Seth Davis ran for 131 yards, three CDs, and senior RB Dallas Glass scored twice with 103 yards to power the Katy offense. The squad average 8.9 yards per carry behind the offside line. Senior QB Caleb Koger completed 5-of-9 passes for 51 yards, one TD pass and a QB rating of 109.

Seven Lakes highlights included: QB Tanner Perez throwing for 44 yards, and junior RB Done Lake rushing for 58 yards, including a 40-yard burst.

TOMPKINS 65, JORDAN 14

With playoff hopes on the line, Tompkins (7-2, 5-2) built a 48-7 first-half lead over Jordan (5-4, 4-3) and rolled to a key league win at Rhodes Stadium. RB Caleb Blocker powered the dominance with four CDs and 244 rushing yards on just 10 carries.

The Falcon QB Wyatt Young completed 4-of-6 attempts for 49 yards and two scores, one each to WRs Noah Coughran and Dylan Rodriguez. Wyatt, who can also run, gained 93 yards on five carries and scored once. Caleb Komolafe, and QB Christopher Gilbert also each scored one TD. Tompkins finished with 577 total yards.

Jordan highlights included: Junior QB Colin Willetts, who completed 14-of-24 passes for 151 yards, one TD, three interceptions. WR Ryker Akins pulled in the 13-yard TD catch for the Warriors. Sophomore RBs Zion Jones (12 rushes for 59 yards, one TD) and Chad Gasper (11 rushes for 64 yards) powered Jordan to 305 total yards.

MORTON RANCH 47, MAYDE CREEK 10

Led by QB Josh Johnson, the master of efficiency, Morton Ranch (6-3, 4-3) rushed for 416 yards and finished with 541 total yards against Mayde Creek (2-8, 0-8).

Johnson, who leads the district in fewest interceptions among quarterbacks, completed 5-of-7 passes for 131 yards and two CDs for a 153.3 QB rating. He also shared the wealth, distributing the ball to RBs Santana Scott, Ryan Hall and Martavian Hall for five rushing CDs. Scott’s breakaway speed accounted for 208 rushing yards on 17 carries and two scores. Junior Hall ran 15 times for 144 yards, two CDs, and junior Hill scored once.

Mayde Creek Highlights included: Sophomore QB Cole Jensen, who completed 16-of-25 passes for 129 yards, and QB Carldell Beard, who connected on 4-of-7 passes for 90 yards once a TD pass. Top receivers included Zaylen Cormier (3-86 yards), Trey Williams (8-69 yards) and Beau Bankston (4-39 yards).

PAETOW 40, TAYLOR 10

Paetow (5-4, 4-3) led early and outran Taylor (3-6, 2-5) for a convincing district win that the Panthers needed in week two under interim head coach David Hicks Sr.

The Panthers got their secondary tested on Thursday by Taylor QB Joe Jefferson, who completed 16-of-33 passes for 151 yards, one TD and two interceptions. The Mustang gained 141 hard-earned rushing yards against Paetow’s powerful defensive unit led by DE D.J. Hicks Jr. and LB Alex Kilgore.

Taylor’s top receivers included WRs Dante Archie (5 catches for 88 yards) and Jason Hines (6-42 yards). Alex Zubia pulled down the Mustang TD catch in the fourth quarter.