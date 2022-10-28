Tompkins Girls’ XC Team Advances To State

By Terry Carter

The Tompkins cross country teams continued their magic at a distance on Monday when the boys’ and girls’ teams qualified for the upcoming UIL 6A State Cross Country Meet in Round Rock.

Both teams placed third in competitive fields of running talent. The Tompkins Lady Falcons were led by freshman Rowan Sack (4th@18:35.10) in a sterling performance on the 5K Region III-6A course at Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park in Huntsville.

Tompkins senior Courtney Richman (13th@19:51.50) chased three Kingwood runners to the finish to sustain the Lady Falcon assault won by Pearland junior Madison Peters (17:47.80).

Tompkins runners included: Mary Alice Sheley (23rd@20:11.10), freshman Meghan Carlson (39th@20:53.10) and Jordan Musselman (48th, 21:13.80).

The Lady Falcons finished third with 113 points, just ahead of George Ranch (115) and Clear Falls (117) as all three teams were vying for the final state-bound team position. Kingwood (42) won the team competition convincingly with five runners in the top 12. Stratford (90) placed second.

Mayde Creek (179) finished seven and landed three female runners in the top 25: Rachel Solano (21@20:07.70), Claudia Klander (22nd@20.07.80) and Jamie Klander (24th@20:11.50).

Katy (285) placed ninth among the 23 girls’ teams competing, led by sophomore Asha Salim (33rd@20:46.50). Top individuals also included Cinco Ranch’s Kirsten Thomas (16th@19:58.90) and Taylor’s Casey Scherperrel (27th@20:17.50).