Preseason Basketball Rankings Out

By Terry Carter

Preseason basketball rankings are out from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches, and the girls’ teams from Seven Lakes and Tompkins are once again in the mix.

No Katy ISD boys’ teams are ranked in the TABC Preseason Top 25 6A teams. The closest Houston-area teams include No. Shadow Creek, No. 6 Dickinson, No. 10 Cy Falls and No. 12 Atascocita. Elkins, Cy Creek, College Park and Dawson also cracked the boys’ roundball top 25.

Among the standout girls’ basketball teams, No. 8 Memorial, No. 14 Pearland, No. 16 Shadow Creek are among the area teams lurking ahead of No. 19 Seven Lakes and No. 22 Tompkins.

Both Katy ISD girls’ teams excelled in the postseason in February. Led by 6-2 post Justice Carlton, the Lady Spartans finished the season 33-7, 10-2 in district. Seven Lakes reached the Region III-6A semifinals before dropping a 39-37 season ender to defensive power Pearland.

Tompkins also has a likely college-bound player, Macy Spencer, who propelled the Lady Falcons to a 33-4 mark, 9-2. Relying on ball control and pressure, Tompkins reached the Region III quarterfinals before falling to Dulles in OT, 64-59.

Katy and Cinco Ranch grabbed the final two playoff spots, and both fell in first-round action. Basketball season opens in early November. Tompkins girls will host Bridgeland on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. Seven Lakes girls will host Langham Creek on the same night in non-district action.