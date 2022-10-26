 3 video games with interesting mini-games to try out

From the first video game ever created all the way up to today, there have been countless innovations and improvements. Some of them have changed the way we approach gaming forever, while others helped give gaming a bit of a push into the mainstream world. Regardless, their impact is undeniable.

One particular feature that has revolutionized gaming and possibly even extended a game’s playtime is the inclusion of minigames. These short games contained within the original games eventually became so popular, they later got their own genre – minigame compilations.

Long story short, minigames are important to include in video games because they extend playability and can even make for fun achievement-hunting missions. Vivi’s jump rope minigame in Final Fantasy IX is a testament to that fact.

When you get tired of a video game, a minigame can help inspire you to keep playing. That’s why we’ve found 3 video games with the most interesting mini-games, and compiled a short list below!

#1: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Lockpicking

This mini-game is not as conventional as the others on this list. However, none can deny that if Skyrim did one thing right, it introduced us to a very fun lockpicking mini-game.

There are five levels of locks in the game: Novice, Apprentice, Adept, Expert, and Master. The main character can pick any type of lock, no matter their skill level. However, they must find the proper position for the lockpicks.

And that’s where the lockpicking minigame gets really fun. There’s something incredibly satisfying about finding that sweet spot and getting that Master chest open. Not only does it give you amazing end-game loot, but it also gives you some bragging rights. However, it’s equally as frustrating when you spend 30 lockpicks on an Expert lock and can’t get the chest to open.

Once you get a feel for the lockpicks, though, they become much easier to pick. This is one minigame where your real-life skill and experience can really affect the gameplay.

#2: Red Dead Redemption – Blackjack

If there was ever a mini-game that would inspire you to drop by the latest blackjack sites, it would have to be Blackjack in Red Dead Redemption. The mini-game was so popular it even made its return to Red Dead Redemption 2!

While most other gambling minigames in Red Dead Redemption allow the main character to cheat, Blackjack is not the same. Marston must wager on these games and he can’t use the Elegant Suit while playing it.

Red Dead Redemption’s Blackjack is an excellent simulation of the real-life game. It’s also a great way to figure out if you want to try out the real deal. Keep in mind, though, that there may be house edge differences in real Blackjack games.

#3: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Gwent

It’s no surprise that The Witcher 3’s Gwent has ended up on this list. Gwent is so fun, there’s even a standalone version of the game! You don’t have to treat The Witcher 3 as a Gwent simulator anymore!

Gwent started as a simple card mini-game for Geralt to entertain himself with during his travels. In the game, you can challenge many characters to a game of Gwent to collect cards. These cards even count towards special achievements, which completionists should be looking to get!

Although the game is hard to get a hang of at first, it slowly becomes addictive in its ingenuity. There are many guides that explain how the game works and how to get better at it. Newcomers should look at the tutorial before attempting to play anyone for their cards, though. The fast pace of the game makes it even more satisfying to play once you understand the rules.