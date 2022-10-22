Paetow, Tompkins Push Toward Finish Line

By Terry Carter

In Thursday football action, Paetow overwhelmed Seven Lakes for a 42-14 win at Legacy Stadium. At Rhodes Stadium on Thursday, Tompkins strengthened its hold on a playoff berth by defeating Mayde Creek, 52-28.

Paetow led 28-7 by halftime and 42-7 after three quarters before easing off the offensive starters against a feisty Seven Lakes squad.

Panther RB Damyrion Phillips ran for a pair of TDs and 74 rushing yards while Paetow teammate Derrick Johnson gained 61 yards on the ground and caught a 43-yard TD pass. Fellow wideouts Jason Blue and Justin Stevenson also pulled down one TD pass each from Panther QB Koby Truehill (9-20-2 for 207 yards, 3 TDs).

Paetow split the offensive effort evenly, rushing for 199 yards and throwing for 201, according to Huddl stats.

Defensively, Jarra Anderson recorded the only Paetow sack, and Cortez Hunter pulled down an interception. Standout LB Alex Kilgore led the hungry Panthers with eight tackles.

Mayde Creek and Tompkins pulled some lineup surprises on Thursday as the Tompkins Falcons pulled away late for a 52-28 win.

The Rams (2-7, 0-7) installed sophomore QB Elijah Ferguson, who completed an impressive 33-of-44 passes (76.7 percent) for 288 yards and three TDS.

Currently tied for third in district play, Tompkins (6-2, 4-2) countered with junior ATH Wyatt Young taking snaps. Young completed 5-of-6 passes for 95 yards and one TD; he also rushed for 144 yards and two scores.

Tompkins RB Caleb Blocker powered his way to 144 rushing yards and three TDs. The Falcon defense held Mayde Creek to 74 rushing yards. However WR Beau Bankston caught 14 passes for 128 yards and two TDs while teammate Trey Williams hauled in fourth passes for 85 receiving yards and one score.

The two games being played tonight will help Tompkins navigate the 19-6A standings. A Katy win over second-place Cinco Ranch and a Jordan win tonight would push the Cougars to 5-2 with Tompkins and Jordan all having two losses. Paetow and Morton currently have three losses with key games between Tompkins and Jordan and more remaining. Stay tuned.